Physical: Asia star James Rusameekae Fagerlund shows love for Filipino supporters with a heartfelt OPM cover and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray-inspired walk

Manny Pacquiao and James Rusameekae of Physical: Asia Team (Image via Instagram/@rusameekae)

Thai actor and TV host James Rusameekae Fagerlund, known for his participation in Netflix’s Physical: Asia, recently acknowledged his Filipino supporters through social media posts, sharing videos as a form of appreciation.

James posted a clip on Instagram lip-syncing to Roselle Nava’s OPM (Original Pilipino Music) ballad Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita, thanking his growing fanbase in the Philippines.

The video received attention online for featuring Filipino music. In another post, James recreated former Miss Universe Catriona Gray’s “lava walk” from the 2018 pageant in Thailand, sharing it as a tribute to his Filipino fans.

Social media engagement

James’s Instagram activity has drawn attention due to its direct engagement with Filipino supporters. In addition to the OPM cover and the Catriona Gray-inspired walk, he shared a photo with boxing legend and former senator Manny Pacquiao, captioned,

“It’s an honor to work with a legend, love ya @mannypacquiao,” using the hashtag #วิถีคิงคอง.

He captioned his posts with messages of gratitude, including a "thank you" directed specifically to his Filipino fans. GMA Network reports that these posts were intended as expressions of gratitude towards fans in the Philippines, highlighting his interactions beyond the competition.

Television career and other projects

James Rusameekae Fagerlund has an established presence in Thai television. HerWorld reports that he has appeared in series including Jenny AM/PM (2022), Suptar 2550 (2022), Frisky Boxer (2023), Bangkok Blossom (2024), and The Twin Gambit (2025).

Before entering the entertainment industry, he was a professional volleyball player, contributing to his athletic profile.

According to Wikipedia, James Rusameekae, also known by his Thai name รัศมีแข ฟ้าเกื้อล้น, has participated in numerous Thai film and television projects.

His roles include appearances in Club Friday To Be Continued: Minty and Miu (2015), Diary of a Love Thief: Love Joke (2017), The Fallen Leaf (2019), and Dark World (2021).

He has also taken part in sitcoms, movies, and variety programs, including I Can See Your Voice Thailand: Season 2 and Season 3.

His participation extends to hosting and guest appearances in programs such as Dress My Love (2020) and Talk with Toey (2020).

James on Physical: Asia

During Physical: Asia, James displayed both athletic performance and engagement with other competitors.

He was part of a challenge involving Filipino mixed martial artist Mark “Mugen” Striegl, where they maintained possession of a ball until time expired.

In another episode, titled “Shipwreck,” James lifted a 50-kilogram crate unassisted.

His entrance on the show drew attention. James appeared on screen wearing a robe and Saint Laurent heels, making one of the most memorable first impressions.

Contestants noted his presence and athletic background. James has described himself as “a really athletic person” and previously participated in a celebrity boxing competition, which he won.

He also refers to himself as the “Thai King Kong” due to his strength and leadership qualities.

Personal background

James is of mixed Thai-Black heritage. His background in professional volleyball and his transition into acting and hosting illustrate the combination of athletic and entertainment experience in his career, as reported by HerWorld.

His media presence in Thailand includes work across film, television, and participation programs, with roles that span from supporting characters to appearances as himself on competitive and variety shows.

James Rusameekae Fagerlund’s recent social media posts, OPM cover, and Catriona Gray-inspired walk serve as documented instances of his engagement with Filipino fans, alongside his broader television and film work.

Stay tuned for more updates.