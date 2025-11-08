Who is Team Thailand's James Rusameekae of Physical: Asia? Age, sport, and more explored

James Rusameekae of Physical: Asia Team Thailand (Image via Instagram/@netflixth)

Netflix’s new series, Physical: Asia, features contestants from eight countries competing in physically demanding obstacle courses, testing strength, endurance, and strategy.

Among Team Thailand’s participants, James Rusameekae is a Thai actor, TV host, and former professional volleyball player born on August 5, 1986, with mixed Thai-Black heritage.

He has appeared in several Thai television series, including Jenny AM/PM in 2022, Suptar 2550 in 2022, Frisky Boxer in 2023, Bangkok Blossom in 2024, and The Twin Gambit in 2025, as reported by Herworld.

Everything to know about Physical: Asia Team Thailand’s James Rusameekae

Early life and professional career

James Rusameekae Fagerlund, known professionally as James Rusameekae, was born in Thailand and has mixed Thai-Black ancestry.

Before entering the entertainment industry, he pursued a professional volleyball career, which contributed to his physical conditioning and height.

His experience in competitive sports provided a foundation for later participation in television and reality-based programs and influenced his readiness for the challenges of Physical: Asia.

Rusameekae has acted in multiple television series, sitcoms, and films. His series appearances include Club Friday To Be Continued: Minty and Miu in 2015, Plerng Kritsana The Series: Pik Thong in 2016, Diary of a Love Thief: Love Joke in 2017, and Wo Ai Ni Tur Tee Ruk in 2021.

He also appeared in films such as Love and Run in 2019 and Undead: The Lost Village in 2021. Additionally, he hosted or participated in programs like Dress My Love in 2020 and 10 Fight 10: Season 2 as a guest, as per Wikipedia.

Participation in Physical: Asia

James Rusameekae joined Physical: Asia as a contestant representing Thailand.

Team Thailand included Superbon, a Muay Thai fighter; James Rusameekae, a former volleyball player; Sunny “Sun” Kerdkao Wechokittikorn, a rugby player; Anucha Yospanya, a wrestler; Ploy Nuannaree Olsen, a bodybuilder; and Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan, a Crossfitter.

The team was eliminated in Episode 4 during a Ball-Snatch Death Match against the Philippines.

On the show, Rusameekae described his athletic abilities and cited his previous victory in the celebrity boxing competition 10 Fight 10.

His entrance on the program, wearing a robe and Saint Laurent heels, drew attention from other contestants.

During the competition, he made statements comparing Thailand and South Korea and referenced entertainment figures such as BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

He also attended Lisa’s birthday party in 2024 and shared moments from the event on Instagram.

Other projects and media presence

James Rusameekae’s involvement in television, films, and reality programs spans over a decade. Wikipedia notes that he has appeared in productions such as Club Friday To Be Continued: Friend & Enemy and The Fallen Leaf in 2019.

His television roles include recurring appearances on GMM25 and OneHD series, covering a range of genres from drama to comedy.

In addition to acting, he participated in panelist and guest roles on programs like The Mask Temple Fair and I Can See Your Voice Thailand, contributing to discussions and judging performances.

He also appeared in multiple series and television projects from 2015 to 2021, including Club Friday To Be Continued: Minty and Miu, Plerng Kritsana The Series: Pik Thong, Diary of a Love Thief: Love Joke, and Wo Ai Ni Tur Tee Ruk, as recorded by Wikipedia.

In films, he acted in Love and Run in 2019 and Undead: The Lost Village in 2021. Beyond scripted work, he was a guest on reality and competition programs such as 10 Fight 10: Season 2 and hosted Dress My Love in 2020, showing a consistent presence in both acting and hosting roles.

Stay tuned for more updates.