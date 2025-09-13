The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from September 15 to 19, 2025

Mariah confronting Daniel (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from September 15 to 19, 2025, Lily faces sadness and new chances, while Billy deals with problems in both his personal life and work that could have major effects. Jack gets involved in the Newman family’s business, creating tension that could lead to serious conflict.

Romance, arguments, and shocking moments are also part of the week as Mariah confronts Daniel about the secrets he’s been keeping with Tessa. Other characters face trust issues, complicated relationships, and unexpected betrayals.

Fans can expect strong emotions, heartfelt moments, and intense drama that will keep everyone glued to the screen.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 15 to 19, 2025

Monday, September 15: A fresh start for Lily

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Lily grieves Damian while trying to figure out her complicated feelings for Cane.

With support from Devon, she tries to move forward and start a new chapter in her life.

At the same time, Phyllis and Michael put aside their past legal conflicts and call a truce. Cane also talks to Amanda about his new plans, making everyone wonder if he has really left his old schemes behind.

Tuesday, September 16: Roads less traveled

Kyle ends up in a situation where he has to take the high road, which tests his patience and values. Adam puts Chelsea in a tough spot that could cause problems in their relationship.

Sally refuses to back down with Billy, moving the story closer to a heartbreaking turn that may impact many people and leave fans curious about what comes next in these connected stories.

Wednesday, September 17: To-do lists and family feuds

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor is very busy as he makes plans to stay ahead of his enemies and hold on to his power.

Cane pushes Billy to make peace with Jill, which only adds more stress and tension in the family.

Jack gives Nikki a serious warning, adding fuel to his ongoing fight with Victor’s empire.

A new romantic character arrives in Genoa City, bringing excitement and more drama to the mix.

Thursday, September 18: Secrets and confrontations

Jack asks Victoria for help with his latest plans. Lily starts to be drawn to Cane’s charm again, even after all the trouble they have faced in the past.

Mariah calls out Daniel about what is going on with Tessa, insisting that he tell the truth and take responsibility. This episode promises emotional confrontations that could reshape several relationships across Genoa City.

Friday, September 19: Weddings and setbacks

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Lauren gets ready for her wedding and does everything possible to impress Christine, making sure every detail is taken care of.

Billy faces a serious problem in his effort to take back control of Chancellor Industries, testing his strength and focus.

Noah comes back to Genoa City in risky circumstances, while Cane sets up a tense meeting that causes concern, especially since his last one ended in disaster.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.