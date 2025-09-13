The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Mariah and Daniel’s secret meeting, Sally’s disaster warning, and Billy’s risky deal with Cane

Mariah, Sally and Billy Abbott of The Young and the Restless

Collusions and treacheries mark the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless as Billy plans to get on board with Cane while Michael decides to play a double agent. Billy’s reckless ploy leaves Sally worried, who may convey it to his family members. Meanwhile, the relationship between Mariah and Tessa may find a mediator in Daniel.

The previous week on The Young and the Restless presented Cane bulldozing Sally’s launch party as he tabled more options for Billy. Disappointed, Sally dug her heels against falling in with Cane’s plan. However, she found Billy more than willing to destroy Victor and take Chancellor. At the same time, despite Nick’s warnings, Phyllis seemed to get sucked in with Cane’s ploy.

Elsewhere, the Claire-Kyle-Audra situation worsened with Claire rejecting Kyle’s marriage proposal. Moreover, Claire turned to Holden to complain about Kyle and learn more about Audra’s past. After she told him about her own criminal past, Holden confessed to having romantic feelings for her.

Meanwhile, urged by Tessa, Mariah confessed to have tried to kill a man. The long-running CBS soap saw her telling her spouse about checking into a clinic for therapy.

The Young and the Restless: Mariah has a task for Daniel

Recently, after a long breakup, Mariah revealed to Tessa that she tried killing a man. She also informed about her plan to have therapy to get into a better mental space. Tessa was shocked and worried about Aria. Meanwhile, Daniel hinted to Tessa about his liking for her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers show Mariah reaching out to Daniel. They will meet secretly as Daniel confirms that Tessa doesn’t know he is meeting Mariah. The latter also asks him whether he followed through the favor she asked of him.

Since Mariah is set to check in at a Boston clinic, she may ask Daniel to keep Tessa safe and take care of her family. Whether Daniel keeps his promise a secret or eventually reveals all to Tessa remains to be seen.

The Young and the Restless: Sally fears for her beau

As viewers already know, Sally worked hard for her role as head of Abbott Communications and for her launch party. However, Cane derailed her plans by cancelling the launch and offering Billy his AI software to take Chancellor. Moreover, Jack pulled out his funds from Abbott Communications, leaving her hanging.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sally will want to share her worries with someone from Billy’s family after revealing parts of Cane’s plan to Nick the previous day. As such, she will likely meet Diane and tell her about Cane’s proposal.

Since Diane may want to know whether Billy is on board, she may also reveal Billy’s plan to threaten Victor with Cane’s AI to coerce the latter into giving away Chancellor. Sally will express her fears for Billy’s safety as he is ready to challenge two unscrupulous players for his own ambition.

The Young and the Restless: Billy has an alternate plan

Cane recently offered his AI software to Billy to use and snoop into Newman Enterprises. He argued that Victor wants the software to destroy the Abbotts. As such, he prefers Billy destroying the Newman head to get Chancellor back. However, he must deliver what Cane wants in return.

Billy plans to take the AI in return for a promise to deliver what Cane desires. However, his plan is not to use the AI for unlawful purposes, but to threaten to use it to scare Victor. Billy’s change of plan may leave Cane furious, while Victor will be livid at being threatened. As such, Billy may find himself between a rock and a hard place.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to watch Billy trying to negotiate his way forward as Sally has qualms.