The Young and the Restless weekly update (September 8 to 12, 2025): Billy and Sally clash, Jack pulls his funding, and Michael accepts Cane’s offer

The Young and the Restless episodes from September 8 to 12, 2025, delivered an intense week of conflict, betrayal, and shifting loyalties. The recent episodes aired from Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, 2025, kept fans hooked with power struggles in both business and personal lives.

The soap opera, which takes place in the made-up town of Genoa City, continues its long-running tradition of focusing on rival families, love affairs, and high-stakes business fights. The Newman, Abbott, and Chancellor families were under the spotlight. As secrets came out and alliances changed, relationships and reputations were put in danger. The episodes from this week showed the same theme over and over: ambition clashing with loyalty.

In the five episodes, viewers saw Claire doubt Kyle's honesty after Victor told her something that hurt her, Sally and Billy face a terrible professional setback, and Jack make a big decision that broke up his family. At the same time, Michael's agreement to be Cane's fixer set off a chain of events that made things more difficult.

Claire Confronts Kyle Over Hidden Truths

Early in the week, things got worse when Victor told Claire some upsetting things about Kyle. Victor said Kyle had passed his test, but Claire was worried when he talked about a secret deal. She asked Kyle why he hadn't told anyone about his kiss with Audra because she thought he was lying to avoid paying Victor. Things got worse when Claire heard Kyle telling Holden to stay away from her. At the same time, Holden made things even more complicated by telling Claire he liked her. She wasn't sure she could trust Kyle anymore, and their relationship balance was under scrutiny.

Jack Withdraws Funding from Abbott Communications

When Sally and Billy were getting ready for Abbott Communications' launch party, their business problems came to the fore. Billy gave Sally Katherine's brooch as a lucky charm, but Cane ruined their plans by calling off the event. Making things even worse, Cane came up with a plan to get rid of Victor by giving his AI project to Billy and Sally. Sally turned down the idea, but Billy was still interested. As things got worse, Jack lost it and confronted Billy, taking the Abbott family's money away from the project. To get rid of the family name from the business, he made things worse between father and son. Sally began to worry about her future with Billy because of this, and Jack promised to get Cane out of Genoa City.

Michael Becomes Cane’s Fixer

When Michael agreed to become Cane's fixer, another big change happened. Nick started to think that Phyllis might be working with Cane after her heated arguments with him about his AI. To make things better, Cane told Michael to win back Phyllis' trust, but she was still wary of his advances. Michael's agreement showed how much more powerful Cane's business was becoming and added to the tension in relationships that were already weak. At the same time, Sharon told Nick that Noah was thinking about opening a club in Los Angeles. In the middle of all the chaos, they chose to take a trip to see their son, which started a quieter but more important part of the story.

Claire's growing mistrust of Kyle; Jack's decision to stop giving money to Abbott Communications, and Michael's take on a powerful new role as Cane's fixer - each storyline showed broken loyalties and gave Genoa City's residents new problems to solve.

The Young and the Restless is available to stream on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus for all the latest twists.