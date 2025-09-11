The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally questions her future with Billy, Cane gains a new ally, and Victor celebrates Michael’s risky deal

Sally and Billy (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on September 12, 2025, Michael Baldwin takes a major risk by making a deal, while Victor Newman scores another victory in his ongoing battles.

Sally Spectra and Cane Ashby face important turning points that could change their paths.

As the story continues, Sally questions her future with Billy Abbott, caught between her love for him and the dangers of his reckless plans.

Cane manages to gain a new ally, leaving doubts about what he’s really up to.

Victor celebrates Michael’s decision, but it’s clear that not everyone will come out on top. Friday’s episode brings high stakes and decisions that could have lasting consequences.

Sally’s dilemma with Billy’s risky behavior

Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless starts wondering how much more she can handle in her relationship with Billy Abbott.

Billy’s determination to bring down Victor using Cane’s risky and illegal AI plan puts heavy pressure on her, making her think hard about whether staying with him is worth all the trouble.

Her inner struggle grows as she considers if she should finally end things and walk away.

Jack pulls his support from Abbott Communications

While Sally struggles with her personal problems, she also runs into new challenges at work.

Jack Abbott decides to pull his financial support and insists on a name change for Abbott Communications, leaving Sally completely shocked.

Losing Jack’s backing not only puts her career in jeopardy but also adds to the stress she’s already feeling in her relationship with Billy.

With both her love life and her professional world falling apart at the same time, Sally may find herself reaching a breaking point where she has to decide what really matters most.

Cane’s new ally and hidden agenda

Cane Ashby continues to move forward with his plans by bringing a new ally to his side.

There’s a chance that Billy could step in to prove he’s serious about going after Victor, but Cane’s growing power makes it clear he has something larger in mind.

Cane has always been skilled at playing people to his advantage, and that talent is on full display now.

His tricky and manipulative ways make it hard to know whether the alliances he’s forming are real partnerships or just traps he has carefully set up.

Michael and Victor’s secret arrangement

Michael Baldwin accepts Cane's offer however, he also has a secret plan. He agrees to work as a spy for Victor and promises to share any important information he learns.

Victor is quick to celebrate this victory, certain that Michael will be a useful tool in his strategy.

However, Cane may not be as unsuspecting as Victor thinks. He could easily trick Michael by giving him false information, making sure he stays one step ahead while protecting his own plans.

Victor enjoys a short-lived victory?

Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless might again find victory but Cane’s clever and sneaky plans hint that Victor’s success might not last for long.

With Michael stepping into risky territory, the chances for betrayal and double-crossing grow even stronger.

What seems like a clear victory for Victor could actually turn into the setup for a surprising twist that changes the game completely.

Fans of Y&R can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.