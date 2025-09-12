What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 12, 2025

Victor Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 12, 2025, Billy pushed ahead with his plan alongside Cane, despite Sally’s pleas. Phyllis defended herself when Nick doubted her loyalty.

At Newman Enterprises, Victor plotted his next moves while Adam pitched bold strategies against the Abbotts. Michael took a dangerous role that could either rebuild trust with Victor or cause more trouble. Cane’s growing influence was felt in the park through secret meetings.

The episode mixed personal struggles with business battles. By the end, shifting alliances left Sally heartbroken, Phyllis defiant, and Victor determined to tighten his control in Genoa City.

Billy pushes ahead despite Sally’s pleas

At home, Sally woke Billy and begged him to drop his deal with Cane. She said their relationship should be enough, but Billy refused. He admitted Abbott Communications was over after Jack pulled funding, yet claimed he had another plan. Instead of using the AI software, he planned to threaten Victor with cyber warfare to force support. Sally was shocked, but Billy stood firm.

Nick confronts Phyllis in the park

At the park on The Young and the Restless, Nick confronted Phyllis after seeing her with Cane the night before. He feared she was siding with Cane and keeping him in the dark. Phyllis insisted she only wanted to talk Cane out of using the AI software and said Cane cared most about fixing things with his kids. Nick didn’t believe her.

As the argument grew, Nick accused Phyllis of making bad choices and standing on the wrong side. Frustrated, Phyllis snapped back, saying she would work with anyone she wanted and demanded Nick trust her. Their fight left their relationship tense, with Nick still uneasy about her connection to Cane.

Michael accepts Cane’s fixer job

Michael met Victor in his office and agreed to spy on Cane for him. He explained he wasn’t really working for Victor again but wanted peace for the families in Genoa City. Since Cane was the one causing trouble, Michael felt it was right to step in. Victor stayed cautious but let him move ahead, hinting that their trust could be rebuilt one day.

Later, Michael met with Cane and officially accepted the fixer job. He asked for privacy in the deal, and Cane agreed, even doubling his pay to avoid more talks about money. When Michael asked about his first task, Cane told him to fix his relationship with Phyllis, making the risky mission even more personal.

Victor and Adam strategize

At Newman Media on The Young and the Restless, Adam suggested using Cane’s AI software on Abbott Communications once they gained control of it. Victor asked if Chelsea would agree, but Adam was sure she was on their side. Victor liked the idea and said Billy wouldn’t see it coming. He also warned that after Billy, Jack would be their next target.

Later, Adam ran into Nick at the park. Nick admitted he was worried about Phyllis taking Cane’s side. Adam asked if Nick would really be willing to fight against her if she fully teamed up with Cane.

Victor and Michael’s next steps

Michael went back to Victor and said he had secured a spot in Cane’s organization. He also revealed that Phyllis was involved and reminded Victor that Summer would be heartbroken if her mother got hurt. Michael wanted to protect Phyllis, but Victor coldly hinted that he might solve two problems at once.

Wanting to act fast, Michael called Phyllis and asked her to meet him at the park overlook for an important talk he couldn’t have over the phone. Phyllis didn’t promise to come, but Michael felt sure she would. Victor was pleased, seeing this as proof that Cane was moving forward with his plans despite all the warnings. Both Victor and Michael began thinking about their next move.

