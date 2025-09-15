The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas explodes over Ridge and Brooke’s marriage, Taylor reels, and Luna corners Remy with a desperate plea

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 15, 2025, preview a tense and emotional day in Los Angeles as past decisions collide with present choices. Thomas Forrester loses control after discovering Ridge and Brooke’s quick marriage, unleashing his anger and demanding the truth from his father.

Ridge is forced to defend his decision, while Brooke stands her ground, igniting even more fury from Thomas. Meanwhile, Taylor struggles to process the news, leaving her reeling from the fallout of Ridge’s sudden choice.

Elsewhere, Luna Nozawa stuns Remy Pryce by showing up at his apartment with a desperate plea, but her risky move could put her in even greater danger as others close in. With shocking confrontations, broken trust, and explosive emotions dominating the episode, families and relationships are pushed to their limits.

Thomas explodes at Brooke

Thomas barges into the Forrester design office and immediately lashes out at Brooke. Enraged at her marriage to Ridge, Thomas accuses Brooke of playing games and ruining his family. Brooke flaunts her wedding ring, indicating clearly that Ridge has chosen her, which just goes to inflame Thomas's anger.

He refuses to believe the marriage is real and pleads for Ridge to admit Brooke is lying. Brooke, however, insists she is now Mrs. Forrester, leaving Thomas to spiral into a heated outburst that signals the return of his darker tendencies in the coming days.

Ridge is confronted by his son

As Ridge enters the office, he walks right into the altercation between Thomas and Brooke. Spotting Brooke under fire, Ridge intervenes and attempts to ease the tension, but Thomas turns his anger towards him instead. Thomas demands that Ridge confirm that Brooke fabricated the marriage news.

Ridge, however, shows his wedding band and firmly declares Brooke is his wife. He tells Thomas to blame him for Taylor’s heartbreak, not Brooke. This only intensifies the confrontation, as Thomas refuses to accept his father’s decision, leaving Ridge stuck between defending his new marriage and trying to keep his son from spiraling.

Taylor reels over the marriage

While Ridge deals with Thomas, Taylor learns about Ridge and Brooke’s sudden marriage. She is shocked and devastated by the news, which settles heavily on her shoulders. Eric attempts to comfort her, but she rebuffs him, refusing to be consoled after losing Ridge once again.

She points out that Ridge and Brooke’s history is filled with repeated breakups and reunions, and she predicts that this marriage will eventually collapse like all the others. Despite Eric’s belief that Ridge and Brooke belong together, Taylor remains firm in her disappointment.

Luna corners Remy with a plea

At Remy’s apartment, Luna shocks him by showing up alive and begging for his help. Thinking she was dead, Remy is shaken by her reappearance and by her urgent plea. Luna pleads that she needs his aid, but having her there makes it hard for him because helping her might put his future in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Luna’s secret actions are catching up to her. Outside of Remy’s apartment, Will, Bill, Katie, and Li are closing in on the truth about her deception. Luna's dangerous move of relying on Remy could lead to confrontations in the days that follow.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.