Superbon reflects on leading Team Thailand through the challenges of Physical: Asia

Superbon Singha Mawynn from Team Thailand, Physical: Asia (Image via Getty)

As captain of Team Thailand on Netflix’s Physical: Asia, Superbon Singha Mawynn turned a new chapter of his athletic journey into a test of leadership, team strategy, and national pride.

The Muay Thai world champion took the helm of his country’s squad, competing in front of a global audience and stepping beyond the ring into a format that demanded collaboration and endurance.

Physical: Asia — Stepping into a new challenge







The reality-competition series Physical: Asia, which premiered on October 28, 2025, on Netflix, pits teams from eight countries against one another in multi-event quests and elimination death matches.

For Superbon, the invitation to lead Team Thailand offered an opportunity not just to compete but to represent his sport and his nation on a broader stage. According to ONEfc, he said,



“The production team reached out to me and invited me to compete. … I immediately thought, ‘Wow, this is something new and fun! Honestly, if they asked me to act in a drama, I’d probably say no … But this felt like a sports competition they were filming …so I felt like, ‘Yeah, this is exciting’ because it really utilizes your physical abilities.”



Superbon’s presence anchored Team Thailand alongside teammates such as wrestler Anucha Yospanya, CrossFit athlete Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan, and former pro-volleyball player-actor James Rusameekae Fagerlund.

From the outset, his identity as a fighting champion translated into a team dynamic that merged Muay Thai discipline with group coordination.

Leading Thailand’s team through the death match

The pivotal moment for Team Thailand came in Episode 5 of Physical: Asia, during the “Ball-Snatch Death Match” against Team Philippines.

The format tested successive rounds of 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 contests, culminating in elimination for the losing country.

Team Thailand’s campaign included a strong showing from Superbon and James in Round 2 (2-on-2) but ultimately ended after four rounds.

Superbon reflected on the challenge of translating his individual success into a team environment:



“Because it’s a team competition, not an individual one like before, it can be a bit harder because you have to rely on and trust the experts in your team. But it was fun! … It was fun, though, because in those moments, things get pretty serious. You need decisiveness.”



Despite the elimination, Superbon emphasized how the experience extended beyond competition:



“It felt great. I feel like ONE Championship athletes have a global reputation, and the promotion is known worldwide. I was very honored to be a part of ONE, Physical: Asia, and Netflix.”



What this meant for Superbon’s career and cultural reach

Already established as a multi-time ONE Championship flutterweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon’s participation in Physical: Asia added a new dimension to his public profile.

His introduction on the show included acknowledgment of his kick-to-the-neck knockout specialty,



“As a professional Muay Thai fighter from Thailand, I’m here to represent my country and our people’s fighting spirit. The only thing on my mind is victory.”



Team Thailand’s exit from the show — alongside their counterparts from other nations — did not diminish the broader narrative. Superbon’s reflection ties into a theme of representation and growth:



“Many people ask me how I got there. I believe it comes down to my journey. … It’s not easy to stand here as the ONE Kickboxing World Champion, and being picked up by Netflix is probably a side benefit of achieving that status.”



Through Physical: Asia, Superbon accessed a wider audience beyond combat sports aficionados, stepping into pop culture crossover territory.

His role as captain of Team Thailand placed him in a leadership capacity rarely featured in his career to date — one where strategy, encouragement, and team cohesion mattered as much as knockout power.

Looking ahead: the road beyond the series

As Superbon prepares for his upcoming title defence and other professional commitments, he frames his stint on Physical: Asia as both personal development and national duty. He said:



“If they invite me again, I’ll definitely go. It was a lot of fun, and the money was good too! That’s the best part.”



While Team Thailand did not claim the title, Superbon emerged with another win: reinforced status as a cultural ambassador for sport in the region.

His tenure on Physical: Asia may have ended earlier than desired, but the takeaways — leadership under pressure, team visibility, and cross-discipline respect — mark a significant chapter in his journey.

Physical: Asia offered Superbon a platform to challenge himself beyond the ring, to lead a national squad, and to represent Thailand on a global entertainment stage.

