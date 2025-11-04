Here’s how much the Physical: Asia winner will earn. Details explored

Kim Dong-hyun, captain of Team Korea in Physical:Asia (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s international spin-off of its popular reality series, Physical: Asia, is here.

The series will feature a battle of nations between eight countries.

These teams will face a series of challenges that will test their physical strength, stamina, perseverance and above all, strategy.

Physical: Asia’s participants include world class athletes such as Manny Pacquiao, Kim Dong-hyun, Superbon, Yushin Okami and Robert Whittaker as captains of their respective teams.

The winner will take home one billion Korean Won, which is around $700,000.

The prize money is one of the biggest cash rewards ever featured on a Netflix reality show, as reported by Poprant.

The show’s producer, Jang Ho-gi, explained that the huge cash prize will serve as substantial recognition of the athlete’s sacrifice and tenacity.

But the real glory lies not with the money; the motivation would come from highlighting their respective countries’ strengths on a global platform.

He stated, as reported by International Business Times on October 28, 2025:

“The prize is a natural consequence of their dedication.”

Physical: Asia - All participating countries, contestants and more

The show will feature 48 athletes from eight countries: South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Mongolia, Turkey, Australia and the Philippines.

Each team will consist of six players from their respective countries.

As reported by The National on October 27, 2025, the countries were chosen for their passion for sports and unique features.

Physical: 100 was focused on the individual performances, but Physical: Asia will rely on a format approach.

Each team will display its collective strength and will need solidarity to win the show.

The whole team can suffer the failure of any single participant in the competition, which could lead to its elimination.

Here is a brief introduction to each team featured on the show, as reported by The National.

Team Korea

The team is led by popular UFC player Dong-hyun Kim.

Kim was also featured on the second season of Physical:100.

The team consists of season 2 winner Amotti, wrestler Jang Eun-Sil, who was also a part of season 1 of Physical: 100

The other members of the team are Olympian Yun Sung-bin, CrossFit athlete Choi Seung-yeon and wrestler Kim Min-jae.

Team Japan

The captain of the team is MMA fighter Yushin Okami.

His team features baseball player Yoshio Itoi, swimmer Katsumi Nakamura, judoka Soichi Hashimoto, MMA fighter Kana Watanabe and wrestler Nonoka Ozaki.

Team Philippines

The leader of the team is boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

Manny is the only eight-division world champion in the history of the sport.

His team consists of MMA player Mark Striegl, Ray Jefferson Querubin, rugby player Justin Coveney, Robyn Lauren Brown and CrossFit athlete Lara Liwanag.

Team Indonesia

The team is led by bodybuilder Dharma Sushila, who also won Mr. Indonesia 2018.

Indonesia contingent includes jiu-jitsu athlete Fina Phillipe, swimmer Glenn Victor, athlete Jeremiah Lakhwani, badminton player Marcus Gideon and basketball player Maria Selena.

Team Thailand

The team’s captain is Muay Thai champion Superbon.

Thailand has entered the competition with names such as boxer James Rusameekae, rugby athlete Sunny Kerdkao Wechokittikorn, wrestler Anucha Yospanya, bodybuilder Ploy Nuannaree Olsen and CrossFit athlete Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan in the team.

Team Mongolia

Team leader Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan is a wrestling champion.

He along with MMA fighter Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, judoka Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, basketball player Dulguun Enkhbat, volleyball player Khandsuren Gantogtokh and circus artist Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochirn is part of the Mongolian team.

Team Turkey

The captain of the team is oil wrestler Recap Kara.

His team consists of freestyle wrestler Yasemin Adar Yigit, karate athlete Ali Sofuoglu, sailor Anil Berk Baki, rower Ogeday Girisken and athlete Nefise Karatay.

Team Australia

The contingent is led by UFC champion Robert Whittaker.

It includes participants such as rugby player Eloni Vunakece, fitness coach Alexandra Milne, Eddie Williams, parkour star Dom Tomato and athlete Katelin Van Zyl.

Stay tuned for more such updates.