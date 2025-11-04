Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 4, 2025, Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Jeopardy! brought another exciting episode for its viewers. Tonight's Jeopardy! winner was Beltsville, Maryland, middle school history teacher Joseph Evans.
He defeated his two opponents, stay-at-home dad Aaron Himmel and poet and English professor Joyelle McSweeney, the defending champion. Joseph won with a $15,529 score in the Final Jeopardy round despite tight competition.
The contestants faced off in six categories: Put It On, Ancient Names, That’s Crickets, 8-Letter Words, In The Book, and Aaron Sorkin.
Joseph and Aaron earned big by answering questions correctly in the round. However, Joyelle struggled early and finished third after 15 clues.
This round’s categories were Put It Off, "A Watery Border," "Old TV Show, New Audience," "They Got Married," "Adult Beverages," and "Not Their Main Musical Instrument.
In this intense round, contestants alternated. Joyelle found one Daily Double but lost $2,000. Aaron lost $3,000 on another Daily Double, tightening the race for first.
The Final Jeopardy! clue was in the category Literary Characters.
The clue read: "Assure me that I yet may change these shadows you have shown me, by an altered life!"
The correct response was: Who is Ebenezer Scrooge?
Both Joseph and Joyelle answered correctly, earning $6,529 and $3,600, respectively. However, Aaron incorrectly responded. It cost him losing $3,001.
Joseph Evans won Jeopardy! tonight, November 4, 2025, after a competitive Final Jeopardy round. His Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy scores gave him a solid foundation for his win. Aaron Himmel and Joyelle McSweeney were great trivia players. However, Joseph won $15,529. The game will continue tomorrow with a new champion, so fans will be ready for another intriguing episode. For those who like quizzes and competition, Jeopardy is a must-watch.
