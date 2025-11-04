Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 4, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Jeopardy! brought another exciting episode for its viewers. Tonight's Jeopardy! winner was Beltsville, Maryland, middle school history teacher Joseph Evans.

He defeated his two opponents, stay-at-home dad Aaron Himmel and poet and English professor Joyelle McSweeney, the defending champion. Joseph won with a $15,529 score in the Final Jeopardy round despite tight competition.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode on November 4, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

The contestants faced off in six categories: Put It On, Ancient Names, That’s Crickets, 8-Letter Words, In The Book, and Aaron Sorkin.

Joseph and Aaron earned big by answering questions correctly in the round. However, Joyelle struggled early and finished third after 15 clues.

Double Jeopardy Round

This round’s categories were Put It Off, "A Watery Border," "Old TV Show, New Audience," "They Got Married," "Adult Beverages," and "Not Their Main Musical Instrument.

In this intense round, contestants alternated. Joyelle found one Daily Double but lost $2,000. Aaron lost $3,000 on another Daily Double, tightening the race for first.

Final Jeopardy! Round

The Final Jeopardy! clue was in the category Literary Characters.

The clue read: "Assure me that I yet may change these shadows you have shown me, by an altered life!"



The correct response was: Who is Ebenezer Scrooge?

Both Joseph and Joyelle answered correctly, earning $6,529 and $3,600, respectively. However, Aaron incorrectly responded. It cost him losing $3,001.

Game recap and Tonight’s episode stats from November 4, 2025

Interviews:

Aaron was an executive producer of The Brutalist.

Joseph listed Bob Barker as a teaching inspiration.

Joyelle has taught at schools like Alabama and Notre Dame.

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Put It Off; A Watery Border; Old TV Show, New Audience; They Got Married; Adult Beverages; Not Their Main Musical Instrument

Joyelle immediately found Daily Double 2 but lost $2,000.

Aaron lost $3,000 on Daily Double 3, keeping the game competitive.

Final Jeopardy! Round:

Both Joseph and Joyelle answered correctly in Final Jeopardy! on the Literary Characters clue,

"Assure me that I yet may change these shadows you have shown me, by an altered life!".

Aaron incorrectly responded, resulting in a deduction from his total.



Joseph Evans emerged victorious with a one-day total of $15,529, while Joyelle and Aaron finished in second and third place, respectively.

Joseph Evans won Jeopardy! tonight, November 4, 2025, after a competitive Final Jeopardy round. His Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy scores gave him a solid foundation for his win. Aaron Himmel and Joyelle McSweeney were great trivia players. However, Joseph won $15,529. The game will continue tomorrow with a new champion, so fans will be ready for another intriguing episode. For those who like quizzes and competition, Jeopardy is a must-watch.