Inside Squid Game: The Challenge episode 4: Ruthless vote-off twist and alliances shattered with a new social game

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge, season 2, released the first four episodes on November 4, 2025 on Netflix, originally premiering with 344 players and eliminating more than half of the population in the dorms in the first games.

After the iconic Red Light/ Green Light game called The Doll which left only around 72 players competing for the $4.56 million cash prize. Squid Game: The Challenge moved on with a complex and intense Marble game.

As each participant got eliminated, everyone grew emotional and then rebelled against the game together, saying that they were not playing the game.

The episode later ended with a cliffhanger that the players already in pairs would play the original Marbles in the next week of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2, which would possibly again eliminate half of the players.

The game united all the players who stopped playing to rebel in Squid Game: The Challenge season 2

In the Mingle challenge, players were placed on a large, slowly spinning carousel surrounded by several numbered doors. When the music stopped, a number was announced, for example, four or seven and contestants were instantly required to form groups with exactly that number of people.

Those groups then had to rush through one of the doors together before the next spin began. If any player ended up in a group with too many or too few members or failed to find a door in time, they got instantly eliminated.

The game became emotional with each round as more and more players got eliminated: 4 players got out in the first round, 6 more in the second, another 6 in round three, 5 in the fourth and 1 in the fifth round.

A group of 6 more players were out in the sixth round, and then, in the seventh round, the number on the wheel was 2, so the remaining players formed pairs, joining hands with each other in a circle as they all refused to play the game, saying:

We're not playing. Nobody play. Nobody play.

The guards intervene, handing each pair a bag of marbles, indicating the next challenge, as The Front Man tells the group:

Players, you have chosen to stop playing the game. To reward your courage, please accept this gift.

In the Marbles challenge, players are required to find a partner, often choosing the ones that are close to them in the series. Each person receives a small pouch containing marbles and is given 30 minutes to decide how they’ll use them in the game.

The twist is that only one can survive. Whether it’s a guessing game, a toss or a strategy test, the winner walks away with all of their partner’s marbles, while the loser is immediately eliminated, making it highly emotional.

The iconic Marbles game from the original Squid Game will now decide the fates of the 42 contestants remaining in Squid Game: The Challenge, season 2, almost splitting them in half again.

Netflix will stream the next four episodes on November 11, 2025 and the final episode of the Squid Game: The Challenge ​​​​​​season 2 is scheduled to air on November 18, 2025.

The format is the same as the television show, where the players play children's games and get eliminated with each loss, while the one who survives all the games and goes on till the last would emerge as the winner of the series.

Stay tuned for more updates.