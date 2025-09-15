Matt Reeves reveals Robert Pattinson is “very excited” about The Batman 2 script delivered in a locked pouch

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Dylan Clark, Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Matt Reeves attend a special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

In the electric atmosphere of the 2025 Emmys, Matt Reeves stood upon the red carpet, causing a stir of excitement for The Batman Part II. On September 14, in Los Angeles at Peacock Theatre, while CBS's awards season was unfolding, Reeves told Variety that they would start rolling in 2026 spring and that he and Robert Pattinson were "very excited" with the script.

Reeves doubled down in a Hollywood Reporter interview, revealing that the script was sent to Robert Pattinson in a locked pouch with a security code sent separately with it. At first, Robert couldn’t open it, and then Matt said-

“I know, here’s the code and then he opens it. We had a FaceTime after he read it, and he was very excited”

Pattinson’s fervour, sparked by a tale that plunges his Bruce Wayne into Gotham’s darkest corners, signals a sequel poised to redefine the Dark Knight. Matt Reeves says that he wanted to protect the secrets of the movie and give his fans the surprise of the mystery genre. He also revealed that the sequel is going to be much more exciting and bigger than the first part.

The Batman Universe: Legacy, plot, and Part II’s grand ambition

The Batman (2022) has blown everyone away. $772 million worldwide, the movie fulfilled a longing for a recognizable and familiar detective story in the superhero movie space, as the world saw a rain and noir-soaked creative vision. Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is a recluse who is now in the second year of being Batman, solving Riddler's (Paul Dano) complex murders that take apart Gotham's corrupt elite within a quasi-three-hour crime thriller.

Zoë Kravitz' Selina Kyle/Catwoman resemble the utilitarian flexibility and agile behavior of a feline, Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon was a voice of solid integrity amidst chaos and Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin dripped with sleazy menace, which showed the feeling of impending dread of the movie paired with Michael Giacchino's score which earned critical acclaim and the loyal fanbase from the last two accolades.

Its spinoff, The Penguin, focuses on Cobblepot's brutal rise through Gotham's underground crime world, with Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone being a title-stealing, clever antagonist. The show garnered 24 Emmy nominations and features a crime-saga tapestry that forms the pretext for The Batman Part II.

Originally scheduled for October 2026, delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, The Batman Part II is poised for an October 2, 2027, release, and should surpass its predecessor. Subsequent comments from Reeves lead to the suggestion of a large, expansive, and emotional story exploring Bruce's moral code and duality as man and myth. The locked pouch’s security code, a nod to the script’s game-changing twists, has sparked X-fueled theories about villains like Hush, whose surgical precision could mirror Bruce’s obsessive detective work, or a grounded Clayface, reimagined as a tragic figure.

Pattinson, Kravitz, Wright, and Farrell are confirmed to return, with rumours of new faces, possibly a cunning Two-Face or a shadowy Court of Owls—adding fresh stakes. Reeves’ pride in his team, evident in his praise for their “extraordinary” efforts, points to a production that’s visually audacious and psychologically profound, doubling down on the first film’s detective roots while exploring Gotham’s systemic rot.

The Batman Part II will storm theatres on October 2, 2027, with a streaming release on Max expected soon after, following the first film’s rollout. Fans can dive into The Batman (2022) on Max or HBO to relive its brooding brilliance.

