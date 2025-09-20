The Batman 2 might see the last of Pattinson after Matt Reeves' part 3 comment

Robert Pattinson as Batman in The Batman (2022)

The gritty streets of Gotham have never been more vibrant than in Matt Reeves’ film, The Batman (2022). Robert Pattinson's melancholic, contemplative Bruce Wayne brought the Dark Knight to an entirely new generation. The Batman 2 releases in theatres on October 1, 2027, and expectations for the next film in its noir-pulp saga are growing. But the film's horizon is now clouded as, most recently, Matt Reeves hinted that this would be Pattinson's final time wearing the cowl, the end of his stint as Batman.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Reeves shared that, while his dream was a trilogy, he does not know if The Batman 3 will happen. The Batman 2 is complete, and the film is due to go into production in Spring 2026, leaving some uncertainty about whether Pattinson's Batman story will conclude or move in another direction. He said -

"The first story is so much about The Batman, and so I always wanted in the movies to make sure that, let's say we get to make three, and I have no idea [if we will get to make The Batman 3], but if we get to make three, I always wanted the movies to be focused on his character,"

With James Gunn establishing a DC Universe (DCU), there are questions about Pattinson's standalone Elseworlds Batman and how it can connect with the new direction.

Rob Pattinson's Batman in The Batman (2022) was astonishing and eerie all the same. Pattinson played an emotional Bruce Wayne who contemplates life, revenge, and struggle that is unlike past iterations of the character previously seen on screen or TV. Pointedly, this Batman is 'a work in progress' who is compelled by rage, baulks under the weight of childhood trauma from watching his parents die, and must journey from vengeance to learning how to restore hope.

The Batman 2 could be the final curtain for Pattinson’s Dark Knight: Matt Reeves' vision

Matt Reeves' Batman saga has always rooted the story in Bruce Wayne's psyche. He has made a noir film that puts character before spectacle and made a very clear choice to make this story about Bruce Wayne, not Batman. In Horowitz's interview, Matt reveals that he initially established plans for a three-film arc, the second of which would explore his deepening journey of wanting to be Gotham's protector vs being a vigilante.

The Batman 2 has taken quite a while to be prepped for storied shooting, now moved to Spring 2026, after only recently soliciting a cut and then revamping the script, along with issues scheduling the cast ahead of time. The script was completed quite a while ago and shared with Pattinson recently, and it is still supposed to be fairly contained as a story on its own, but the reason Reeves has not gone into more detail is in whether this sequel ends as an open-ended story that warrants a third, or whether it tautly concludes everything together in a satisfying alone, that leaves Pattinson's Batman standalone as a success. The fact that Reeves keeps insisting that his movies can remain as showcases (he refers to them as Elseworlds stories) outside of Gunn's DCU is just another complication.

The Batman 2, set after the events of The Penguin spin-off, promises to push Bruce further, introducing a new, undisclosed villain who could challenge his ideals. With filming set for 2026, the sequel will likely explore the fallout of Gotham’s flooding from the first film, as teased in The Penguin. However, the spectre of James Gunn’s DCU looms large. The DCU’s first film, Superman, arrived in July 2025, signalling a shift toward a connected universe. Reeves’ hesitation about a third film suggests The Batman 2 might deliver a definitive end, cementing Pattinson’s Dark Knight as a bold, fleeting chapter.

