The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 15 to 19, 2025)

A still from The Young and The Restless (Images via Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless from September 15 to 19, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the upcoming spoilers, Amanda will run into Cane Ashby on the train, and he will fill her in on how Bill Abbott thinks he is in control of the AI software. Amanda would talk about Lily Winters with Cane.

Meanwhile, Claire Newman would have an honest conversation with Victoria Newman about how Kyle Abbott had been messing things up recently. She would tell her about the deal she had found out existed between Victor Newman and Kyle. Victoria would give Claire some relationship advice. In addition to these developments, Audra Charles and Nate Hastings would try to hold on to their relationship.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and The Restless from September 15 to 19, 2025

1) Amanda and Cane Ashby would have a conversation with each other on the train about Billy Abbott and Lily Winters

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless, spoilers reveal that Amanda will meet Cane Ashby on his train and the two of them will have a conversation. Cane would tell Amanda about how Bill Abbott is under the impression that he controls the AI software completely. Cane would inquire about how things were between Amanda and Lily Winters.

Amanda would tell Cane about how Lily sympathized with her about the whole cheating scandal which involved Devon Winters and Abby Newman. Cane would ask Amanda to get closer to Lily and get information from her for him.

2) Claire Newman would share her feelings about Kyle Abbott with Victoria Newman and get relationship advice from her

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless reveal that Claire Newman will tell Victoria Newman about how Kyle Abbott had been creating a mess recently, including the secret deal that he had made with Victor Newman. Claire would also tell Victoria about how she feels that he is too possessive about her, especially about Holden Novak, who was a dear friend to her.

Victoria would offer Claire some relationship advice and tell her about how Kyle’s reasoning behind his actions could be because he was too scared to lose Claire. Both of them would also meet with Kyle and Nate at the coffeehouse, where Kyle himself would admit to having made a mess of things, but he would justify his actions by telling Claire that he is too scared to let go of her.

3) Audra Charles and Nate Hastings would try to fix their broken relationship, but to no avail

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless reveal that Audra Charles will make it clear that she is not ready to let go of her relationship with Nate Hastings just yet. Audra would hold onto the hope that Nate would give her another chance since he had time to cool off, but the plot hints that their relationship would be beyond repair.

Fans can watch The Young and The Restless on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.