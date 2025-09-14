Where to watch 2025 Emmy Awards? Streaming details and more explored

2025 Emmy Awards © iemmys.tv

The 2025 Emmy Awards is set to celebrate the excellence and creativity in the television industry, honoring the best of the year on September 14, 2025. This prestigious event brings together actors, directors, writers, and other TV professionals to honor the work that has entertained and moved people all over the world. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will have stupendous performances, moving speeches, and events on the red carpet.

The ceremony this year will be held live at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, and there will be a lot of famous nominees competing for the top awards. The awards will honor great shows. It will also show off the amazing talent of people in many different genres. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be a night full of drama. Nate Bargatze, a Grammy-nominated comedian, will host the show.

There are a lot of ways to watch for those who want to see the action. Major networks and streaming services will show the 2025 Emmy Awards. Fans can watch the ceremony live on CBS and Paramount+, or they can watch the red carpet show on E! starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. If you don't have cable, you can watch for free on DirecTV's free trial or Paramount+ and DirecTV.

Emmy Awards Streaming details, Subscriptions and Channels

If you're wondering where to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards, several options are available for cord-cutters and traditional TV viewers alike.

CBS and Paramount+: CBS and Paramount+ will stream the whole show live. If you want to watch the event live, you can sign up for Paramount+ and get a free trial. The streaming service will let you watch the whole Emmy Awards ceremony and other exclusive content related to the event without any problems.

One can get Paramount+ for $7.99 to $12.99 a month or $59.99 to $119.99 a year. The Essential plan (which is cheaper), has ads, but the Premium plan (which is more expensive) does not.



DirecTV: Fans can also get a free trial of DirecTV and watch the 2025 Emmy Awards. DirecTV has a free trial that lets fans watch both the red carpet pre-show and the ceremony itself.



E! Network: From 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on E!, one can watch the much-anticipated 2025 Emmy Awards Red Carpet event.

Hence, one can watch the live broadcast on Paramount+, DirecTV, and CBS by subscribing or trying them out for free.

Notable Nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

This year's 2025 Emmy nominees are impressive across categories. Apple TV+'s Severance leads with 27 nominations, including for lead actors Adam Scott and Britt Lower. With 24 nominations, HBO's Batman spin-off The Penguin follows.

The Studio from Apple TV+ and The White Lotus from HBO each received 23 nominations. These two shows should dominate comedy and drama, especially with supporting roles. The talent in these shows includes Harrison Ford in Shrinking and 15-year-old Owen Cooper, the youngest nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.

Colin Farrell from The Penguin and Cate Blanchett from Disclaimer are both up for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series. Uzo Aduba from The Residence and Jeremy Allen White from The Bear were also nominated for lead acting in comedy series.

Fans can watch The 77th Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025 via Paramount+.

