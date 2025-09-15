How old was Owen Cooper when he filmed Adolescence? Actor becomes the youngest to win an Emmy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Owen Cooper, winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Adolescence," poses in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

On Sunday, September 14, the Primetime Emmy Awards returned for a 77th time. Hosted in California's Peacock Theater by Nate Bargatze, the award show was dominated by Netflix's drama, Adolescence.

Owen Cooper, who played Jamie Miller in the series, won an Emmy award for the Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series, thereby becoming the youngest Emmy winner in the history of the award show.

Owen Cooper is a first-time #EMMY winning actor at the age of 15.

pic.twitter.com/UVnTlAHpVy — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 15, 2025

Born in December 2009, Owen Cooper - who will turn 16 this year - was only 14 years old when he was shooting for Adolescence. The miniseries marks his acting debut project.

While accepting his award on the stage, Owen Cooper said:

"Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here... It may have my name on this award, but it really belongs to the people behind the camera and Stephen and… all the cast."

However, the critical acclaim his portrayal of Miller in the series has earned Cooper multiple famed projects. His next on-screen appearance is set for an upcoming BBC Three series titled Film Club.

The teenage actor has also been cast in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of the classic Wuthering Heights. Cooper will play young Heathcliff in the movie, which is scheduled to release next year, in 2026.

Netflix's Adolescence bagged six awards at the 2025 Emmys



Adolescence emmy win is totally deserved, like look at the material!!! #Emmys

pic.twitter.com/AvX2vvijjG — Soa (@not1athserious) September 15, 2025

In addition to Owen Cooper setting a new record for the youngest actor to have ever won an Emmy award, his Netflix show, Adolescence, also dominated the award show, sweeping six awards on Sunday night.

Released on Netflix in March 2025, all four episodes of Adolescence were filmed in a single go, adding an unparalleled edge to its viewing experience, BBC reports. Here is the list of the awards bagged by the miniseries:

"Adolescence" as Outstanding limited or anthology series Philip Barantini for Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham for Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie Stephen Graham for Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Owen Cooper for Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Erin Doherty for Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Adolescence opens with Jamie Miller being arrested from his house for stabbing a female classmate, and his father - played by Stephen Graham - insisting it's a mistake. However, as Miller's guilt is proven, the miniseries examines the events that led to the murder and his possible motive behind it.

Much like Adolescence, Apple TV's The Studio, that stars Seth Rogan, also dominated the Emmys, having set a new record for the most wins by a comedy series by bagging 13 trophies.