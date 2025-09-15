How old was Owen Cooper when he filmed Adolescence? Actor becomes the youngest to win an Emmy

On Sunday, September 14, the Primetime Emmy Awards returned for a 77th time. Hosted in California's Peacock Theater by Nate Bargatze, the award show was dominated by Netflix's drama, Adolescence.
Owen Cooper, who played Jamie Miller in the series, won an Emmy award for the Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series, thereby becoming the youngest Emmy winner in the history of the award show.
Owen Cooper is a first-time #EMMY winning actor at the age of 15.— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 15, 2025
pic.twitter.com/UVnTlAHpVy
Born in December 2009, Owen Cooper - who will turn 16 this year - was only 14 years old when he was shooting for Adolescence. The miniseries marks his acting debut project.
While accepting his award on the stage, Owen Cooper said:
"Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here... It may have my name on this award, but it really belongs to the people behind the camera and Stephen and… all the cast."
However, the critical acclaim his portrayal of Miller in the series has earned Cooper multiple famed projects. His next on-screen appearance is set for an upcoming BBC Three series titled Film Club.
The teenage actor has also been cast in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of the classic Wuthering Heights. Cooper will play young Heathcliff in the movie, which is scheduled to release next year, in 2026.
Adolescence emmy win is totally deserved, like look at the material!!! #Emmys— Soa (@not1athserious) September 15, 2025
pic.twitter.com/AvX2vvijjG
In addition to Owen Cooper setting a new record for the youngest actor to have ever won an Emmy award, his Netflix show, Adolescence, also dominated the award show, sweeping six awards on Sunday night.
Released on Netflix in March 2025, all four episodes of Adolescence were filmed in a single go, adding an unparalleled edge to its viewing experience, BBC reports. Here is the list of the awards bagged by the miniseries:
Adolescence opens with Jamie Miller being arrested from his house for stabbing a female classmate, and his father - played by Stephen Graham - insisting it's a mistake. However, as Miller's guilt is proven, the miniseries examines the events that led to the murder and his possible motive behind it.
Much like Adolescence, Apple TV's The Studio, that stars Seth Rogan, also dominated the Emmys, having set a new record for the most wins by a comedy series by bagging 13 trophies.
TOPICS: Owen Cooper, 2025 Emmy Awards, Adolescence