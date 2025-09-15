From Owen Cooper to Seth Rogen - Full list of all records broken at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards rewrote the record book, and this article answers: who broke what, by how much, and why it matters. Apple TV+’s The Studio set a new bar for comedy with 13 wins in a single season, surpassing last year’s mark and underscoring the series’ sweep across writing, directing and performance.

At the same ceremony, Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 15, became the youngest male actor to win an acting Emmy and the youngest winner of Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology category, a landmark that reframes expectations for teen performers.

Viewers of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards also witnessed historic firsts and age milestones: Severance’s Tramell Tillman became the first Black man to win Supporting Actor (Drama), while Jean Smart extended her benchmark as the oldest Lead Actress (Comedy) winner for Hacks.

Owen Cooper, 15: Youngest male acting winner in Emmy history

Owen Cooper’s Supporting Actor (Limited/Anthology) trophy for Adolescence establishes the all-time mark for a male actor’s Emmy win by age and sets the category’s youngest-ever record. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will likely be remembered for this breakthrough as much as for any series sweep because it resets what voters consider “too early” for recognition.

Cooper’s performance as Jaime, a 13-year-old at the center of a murder case, arrived with festival-level notices and heavy viewing in the eligibility window for Emmys 2025. His path also outpaced the previous category youth record by a wide margin. Owen Cooper said in his acceptance speech,

“This is so surreal… if you listen and you focus and you step [out of] the comfort zone, you can achieve… anything in life.”

He added that the award

“belongs to the people behind the camera....I was nothing three years ago."

These words framed the win as the outcome of training and opportunity rather than a one-off moment. Adolescence’s limited-series format amplified a tightly written arc and gave voters a concentrated performance to assess. In Emmy's 2025 terms, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards signalled that anthology and limited frameworks can accelerate recognition for young actors, and that the supporting-actor lane can be a launch pad rather than a capstone.

Seth Rogen & The Studio: The comedy record that resets the curve

The Studio broke the single-season record for a comedy with 13 total wins across Creative Arts and the telecast at the 77th Primetime Emmy awards, topping the 11-win benchmark set last year. The show entered the night with nine Creative Arts victories already banked and added four more on the main broadcast, a distribution that underscores breadth (casting, guest acting, craft) and peak (series, writing, directing, lead actor).

Seth Rogen personally claimed four Emmys on the night: Outstanding Comedy Series (as producer), Lead Actor, Writing, and Directing. That haul places him alongside the small cohort of individuals to take four trophies at one Emmys ceremony, and was the decisive factor in The Studio’s record season. Rogen said onstage after winning,

“I’ve never won anything in my life.”

As per an AP News report dated September 15, 2025, he later remarked,

“I’m legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me,”

a candid line that echoed through post-show coverage. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards also show how quickly a debut season can dominate when a series lands across writing, directing and performance lanes, especially when its subject (The Studio satirizes the business itself) aligns with voter familiarity.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards: Historic firsts and age milestones

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards added permanent footnotes to multiple categories in Emmys 2025. Tramell Tillman’s win for Severance marked the first time a Black man has won Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. And onstage, he thanked his mother, noting,

“My first acting coach was tough, y'all. But all great mothers are. Mama, you were there for me when no one else was and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me. And this is for you.”

The category win joined Severance’s acting double and reinforced the series’ sustained strength with voters. Jean Smart extended her status as the oldest winner of Lead Actress in a Comedy for Hacks, earning a fourth trophy for the role at age 74. As per the People report dated September 14, 2025, she told the audience,

“If I was walking [onstage] like John Wayne it's because I broke my knee this summer and it's not quiet repaired,”

before closing with a call to,

“let's be good to each other. Just be good to each other.”

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards thus linked two poles: first-ever representation in a drama supporting race and a longevity milestone in comedy lead.

