Why is Jennifer Coolidge facing backlash amid Emmys appearance? Netizens cancel support for star over allegedly following Charlie Kirk

Jennifer Coolidge (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge is facing criticism online for allegedly following Charlie Kirk on Instagram. On September 13, 2025, X user @oocwhitelotus uploaded a screenshot of Kirk's Instagram account.

It showed that Jennifer Coolidge supposedly followed his account. The claim is unverified, as the actress does not follow the account at this time.

Jennifer Coolidge's last Instagram post's comment section is now filled with netizens calling her out.

pic.twitter.com/S1jdcIBOfY — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) September 14, 2025

The tweet went viral, garnering more than 52,000 likes. Netizens expressed their displeasure as they criticized the White Lotus star. They claimed that fans should stop "blindly supporting" celebrities, as most White celebrities are supposedly MAGA supporters.

"This is why y'all need to stop blindly supporting white celebrities. Y'all are gonna get your hearts broken every time," one netizen wrote.

"The gay icon follows the man who believes gays should be stoned to death," another X user added.

"We gotta stop being surprised when a white woman is MAGA. Most of them are lmao," one user wrote.

Some netizens defended Jennifer Coolidge, claiming that following someone on Instagram doesn't mean they support that person.

Netizens shared that they have followed public figures they didn't like so they could hear their opinions.

"She also follows meidastouch, Harris, Rosie O'Donnell, don lemon, Jill Biden, and notably the I've had it podcast, who HATE republicans so I think she probably misclicked or smth," one internet user wrote.

"I follow people I don't like all the time sometimes it's good to hear other opinions that are not your own, but just crucifying someone because they follow a specific person without actually knowing what she stands for is wrong," another X user wrote.

"This is literally nonsense. I follow people I cannot stand all the time because I still want to know what awful things they're saying," another user added.

Jennifer Coolidge is going viral for her 2025 Emmys monologue

On Sunday (September 14, 2025), Jennifer Coolidge presented the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Primetime Emmys.

She recalled how, after winning an Emmy in 2023 for her performance in The White Lotus, she and the fellow nominees were going on a trip to Ibiza.

The actress jokingly claimed she was kicked out of the group chat, and she found out because of The Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki.

Jennifer Coolidge joked about Ozempic and claimed she and Debicki had the same dealer, and they let her know about her being kicked out of the group chat.

"I had gotten really close with my fellow nominees, especially after I won, but I'm pretty sure they removed me from the group chat. We were all supposed to go on a trip to Ibiza, and I found out that I wasn't included. And the only reason I knew that was because Elizabeth Debicki and I have the same Ozempic dealer, and you know, at least hers is working," Jennifer Coolidge jokingly said.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are airing on CBS. It is available for streaming on DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Paramount+ Premium. Stay tuned for more updates.