"Some of them might get a little humbled" - The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan on what's in store for the Big Brother stars

The Amazing Race season 38 premiering September 25, 2025. (Image via CBS)

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan spoke with Kevin Franzier of Entertainment Tonight in an interview at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday about the upcoming season 38 of his show.

The Emmy Award-winning reality show, which is premiering on September 25, 2025, on CBS, features the fiercest former Big Brother contestants to compete together on a trek around Europe for a chance to win $1 million.

Keoghan, a multi-Emmy winner himself, described the show format of The Amazing Race.

He further hinted at how the Big Brother stars might get humbled down in the show, explaining the stark contrast between the comfort of the house and unpredictable challenges in racing. He noted:

" And some of them might get a little humbled when they get out there in the world. You know, it's one thing to be in the house and rocking it in the house and having a bed to go to at night, and the temperature is a nice 69 degrees."

Phil Keoghan on challenges expected in The Amazing Race season 38

Keoghan told ET that people will watch The Amazing Race this year, because it has Big Brother contestants and their families, confirming the setting for a collaboration of two big CBS reality worlds.

He suggested that while many of them are already acquainted with reality television, they may be amazed to witness the difference in life on The Amazing Race compared to the comparative comfort of the Big Brother house.

The contestants who rocked it in Big Brother with their strategic gameplay, tasks, and personality may find it difficult in this show due to its adventurous nature, involving survival in difficult situations.

Describing the possible experience on the racing show, he hinted that the viewers would get to see the different adventurous side of the reality stars, saying,

"Then you get out in the real world, start spreading things out, few delayed flights, no sleep, jet lag, all that sort of stuff kicks in. Yeah, you might see a different side of them."

Keoghan explained that the show has returned to its original inspiration from two girlfriends backpacking through Europe.

Confirming that the show is entirely set in Europe, he hinted at the adventures that will constitute the show.

"So we decided that we would take the show back to Europe and do something where there's more foot racing, there's more trains, there's more self-driving than ever before. So it's all happening inside Europe."

Keoghan remarked that, however, many contestants come in cocky with a sense of confidence, they are not so cocky when they exit the show with that enthusiasm due to the demanding pace of the race.

He acknowledged that eliminations are an inevitable part of The Amazing Race, reminding that most teams ultimately don’t make it to the end, with only one crowned the winner.

He also admitted that sending contestants home has become one of his signature moments on the show, often marked by his trademark raised eyebrow and the familiar words:

"I’m sorry to tell you, you’ve been eliminated from the race."

Phil Keoghan’s excitement is clear to witness how competitive and intelligent Big Brother stars would hold up when complex challenges, sleep deprivation situations and real-world problems come into play.

The upcoming season of The Amazing Race offers a rare delight to reality show viewers with the fusion of two all-star reality TV universes and a new stage for celebrities to prove their tolerance and high spirits outside their comfort zones.

With his Emmy-winning hosting experience and calm presence, Keoghan is ready for shenanigans and serious competition, promising a memorable race, saying,

"I can't wait for this new season. Can't wait for all the shenanigans!"

Stay tuned for more updates.