General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 15 to 19, 2025)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from September 15 to 19, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Port Charles, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. Drew Cain Quartermaine will continue to be extremely problematic and meet with Martin Grey to discuss how he could hold on to his leverage against the police department.

Meanwhile, Jack Brennan would be angry at Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn since both of them had risked their lives and turned a simple World Security Bureau mission into a dangerous one. Jack would end up punishing them. In addition to these developments, Jason Morgan will meet with Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer and tell both of them about how somebody had taken a lot of trouble in Croatia to fake Britt’s death.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from September 15 to 19, 2025

1) Drew Cain Quatermaine will try to cover up some important proof from the officers at the police department with the help of Martin Grey

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Drew Cain Quartermaine will continue to be an extremely problematic person in Port Charles. Drew would ask for Martin Grey’s assistance in making sure that the police never ended up finding their evidence. Drew would try his best to hold on to the leverage he had over Portia Robinson for his power’s sake and also since he would want the investigation to focus on Michael Corinthos instead of him.

Meanwhile, Drew would be unaware that Kai Taylor had stolen his proof from the safe, and Trina Robinson would get behind it soon. Anna Devane would tell Harrison Chase that Drew is ADA Justine Turner’s problem to handle completely.

2) Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn will face the wrath of Jack Brennan and end up getting punished as well

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital reveal that Jack Brennan would be angry with Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn since they had overcomplicated a simple rescue mission for the World Security Bureau. Brennan would also not be too happy about the fact that both of them were involved in a romantic relationship.

The plot hints that Jack would take some punitive action against them and might end up separating the two lovers. In addition to that, Josslyn and Vaughn would continue to plead with Brennan.

3) Jason Morgan will tell Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer about how they had been duped by the person who had faked Britt’s death

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital show that Jason Morgan will meet Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer in Sonny’s office and reveal details of what exactly had gone down in Croatia. Jason will tell both of them about how somebody had taken a lot of effort to just try to fake Britt’s death. The three of them would try to brainstorm to figure out who could be responsible for Britt’s miraculous comeback, but Liesl would be extremely upset about her daughter’s deception. Liesl would have a heated fight with Britt.

Fans can watch General Hospital on the ABC Network and stream on Hulu.