The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 15 to 19, 2025)

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from September 15 to 19, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Los Angeles, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. Taylor Hayes would be heartbroken and try to figure out her life after Ridge Forrester had broken off their engagement and gone back to his former partner, Brooke Logan. Taylor might end up finding a new partner for herself as well.

Meanwhile, Liam Spencer will continue his efforts to try to win Hope Logan back into his life and prove to her that the two of them could build a family life together. Carter Walton will grow hopeless after he realizes that the situation is getting out of his hands. In addition to these developments, Luna Nozawa and Will Spencer will end up meeting with each other and discussing details of the night they had accidentally spent together. Will would get extremely angry at Luna, but she would continue trying to seduce him and get into a relationship with him.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025

1) Taylor Hayes will try to cope with her new life after Ridge Forrester leaves her and breaks off their engagement to be with Brooke Logan

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Taylor Hayes will be heartbroken and continue to wallow in her grief. She would feel betrayed by Ridge Forrester since he had called off their wedding, broken their engagement, and gotten back into a relationship with Brooke Logan. However, spoilers also suggest that Taylor would not be unhappy for a long time, and she will also potentially meet a new man and fall for him.

Thomas Forrester, Taylor’s son, will sympathize with his mother and also end up being furious with Ridge. Both father and son will get into a heated argument, and Ridge will tell Thomas that he deserves it for breaking Taylor’s heart.

2) Liam Spencer will try to win Hope Logan back into his life while Carter Walton grows hopeless about his future with her

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Liam Spencer will continue to win Hope Logan over and end up doing something for her to make her realize the love that they still shared for each other. On the other hand, Carter Walton will struggle to stay engaged with Hope since he will come to realize that he cannot compete with the history and the bond that Liam and Hope shared from their past. Carter will end up losing all hope while Liam slowly achieves his goal.

3) Luna Nozawa and Will Spencer will talk to each other, and Will will try to make it clear to her that he would not date her, but she would still push him to

Spoilers reveal that Luna Nozawa will continue using her manipulation tactics on Will Spencer. Both of them would end up meeting, and Will would make it clear to her that he did not appreciate the fact that she had duped him and spent the night with him. However, Luna would continue to dream about becoming a couple with him. Will might end up proposing to call the cops, but Luna would remind him that if he did that, his girlfriend, Electra Forrester, would end up finding out everything.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.



