Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4: Release date and everything to know

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4, titled “Dirty Birds" is all set to air this Tuesday, September 16. The previous episode, "Rigor," saw Charles, Oliver, and Mabel compromise a critical piece of evidence. The group poured all of their efforts into solving the enigma before the police arrived.

The highly anticipated fifth season of Only Murders in the Building features the beloved detectives reuniting to investigate another huge crime. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez feature in the show, which also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger, and other notable actors. Some supporting actors include Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard and Meryl Streep as Loretta. Bobby Cannavale, Beanie Feldstein, and Logan Lerman are among the new cast members.

The official synopsis for Only Murders in the Building is as follows:



“Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.”

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Episode 4: Release date & Where to Watch

Episode 4 of Season 5 is set to release on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with a release time of 12:00 a.m. PT. In India, the episode drops at 12:30 PM IST on Disney+. Following the premiere, new episodes of the show are released weekly on Tuesdays. That means viewers should expect a regular rollout of the season's 10 episodes rather than a huge binge release, keeping the intrigue alive week after week.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Episode 4: Everything to expect

Without giving any spoilers, episode 4 keeps the trio caught up in the investigation by revealing the prime suspects. As the tensions arise, the power dynamic shifts, keeping the humor intact. A mysterious location associated with the Arconia is also expected to play a role, suggesting that the structure itself may have more secrets to reveal.

