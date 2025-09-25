Who does Logan Lerman play in Only Murders in the Building? His relationship with Selena Gomez's character, explained

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Logan Lerman attends the Acura House of Energy at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)

The addition of American actor Logan Lerman to Only Murders in the Building season 5 has been one of the buzziest casting announcements of the year. Viewers of the series, as well as fans of the actor, are wondering how Lerman’s character will fit into the plot of the series. In the latest season, his character, Jay Pflug, finds himself directly tangled in the Arconia's latest case surrounding the suspicious death of their doorman, Lester, and his interactions with Mabel Mora are at the center of that intrigue.

Logan Lerman’s role as Jay Pflug and his connection to Mabel Mora

In season 5 of Only Murders in the Building , Logan Lerman plays Jay Pflug, the heir to a powerful pharmaceutical fortune and one of three eccentric billionaires under the suspicion radar of the trio. Jay immediately draws attention when Charles, Oliver, and Mabel discover he’s missing a finger, a clue that ties into the grisly murders driving this season’s mystery. While his wealth and status give him an untouchable aura, Jay is far from carefree. He presents himself as someone detached from money, but his whole lifestyle, in addition to a few other indications, suggests otherwise.

The biggest surprise for fans, though, has been Jay’s relationship with Mabel, portrayed by Selena Gomez. During their first proper conversation, Mabel and Jay bond over issues of trust. She opens up about strained friendships, while he reveals cracks beneath his billionaire facade. Their chemistry adds a new dynamic to the show, hinting at both a potential alliance and possible romantic tension. But with Only Murders in the Building, nothing is ever straightforward — especially when one of the suspected killers is trying to charm a member of the investigative trio.

Taking on Jay Pflug in Only Murders in the Building allows Logan Lerman to blend his charm with darker, more ambiguous shades, making him a perfect fit for the show’s mix of comedy, suspense, and character-driven drama.

A quick recap of Only Murders in the Building season 5 so far

The mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building season 5 wasted no time pulling Charles, Oliver, and Mabel back into chaos. The mystery kicks off with the shocking murder of Lester, the Arconia’s longtime doorman, whose death initially seems accidental until the trio discovers otherwise. A severed finger found at his funeral sets the stage for a season filled with mob ties, hidden casinos, and billionaire secrets.

Early episodes introduce new faces with major implications. Jay Pflug, along with tech mogul Bash Steed (Christoph Waltz) and hotel tycoon Camila White (Renée Zellweger), becomes a central suspect group when all three are linked to both the Caccimelio crime family and Lester’s demise. The trio of podcasters attempts to interrogate them, but their efforts are complicated when Wondify — the streaming service tied to Jay — offers the sleuths a lucrative deal, raising doubts about everyone’s motives.

Mabel’s connection with Jay complicates matters further. While Charles and Oliver bond with the other billionaires, Mabel finds herself unexpectedly empathizing with Jay, even as suspicion swirls around him. Viewers are left wondering if she’s getting closer to the truth — or if Jay is playing her to cover his tracks.

Logan Lerman’s connection to Selena Gomez’s Mabel is both intriguing and suspicious, keeping fans guessing whether he’s a potential ally or another wolf in billionaire clothing. As Only Murders in the Building season 5 unfolds, Lerman’s presence is proving to be one of the show’s boldest and most exciting choices yet — reminding audiences why his career continues to thrive with each new role.