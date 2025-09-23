Only Murders in the Building Season 5 episode guide and complete release schedule: What time do the new episodes drop?

The mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building Season 5 returned to Hulu on September 9, 2025, and wasted no time pulling fans back into the world of Arconia’s chaos. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the series blends humor, heartfelt character arcs, and twisting mystery in a way that continues to captivate audiences.

Once again, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) find themselves tangled in a murder case far too close to home. This time, the spotlight falls on Lester, the longtime doorman whose sudden and suspicious death threatens to upend the community. From severed fingers to shady mob ties, the trio has their hands full—and their podcast rolling—as they search for answers.

Episode guide of Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Here’s a detailed episode guide of Only Murders in the Building Season 5, along with their release details:

Episode no. Episode Title Release Date 1 Nail in the Coffin September 9, 2025 2 After You September 9, 2025 3 Rigor September 9, 2025 4 Dirty Birds September 16, 2025 5 Tongue Tied September 23, 2025 6 Flatbrush September 30, 2025 7 Silver Alert October 7, 2025 8 Cuckoo Chicks October 14, 2025 9 LESTR October 21, 2025 10 TBD October 28, 2025

The season consists of ten episodes, with the first three released on September 9, 2025, and the rest dropping weekly on Hulu in the United States at 9 pm PT/12 am ET, every Tuesday until the finale on October 28. International audiences can watch through Hulu on Disney+. With half the season already aired, the story is building momentum, promising more reveals and red herrings as the investigation closes in on the truth about Lester’s death.

What is Only Murders in the Building Season 5 all about?

The mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building, Season 5, wasted no time in delivering big twists. In the premiere episode, titled Nail in the Coffin, the trio uncovers a severed finger at Lester’s funeral, proving his death wasn’t accidental. Their search leads to mobster Nicky Caccimelio and eventually to a hidden casino beneath the Arconia. The episode ends with Oliver finding Nicky’s body, raising new questions. In the next episode, the focus shifts back to Lester’s backstory. Through interviews and flashbacks, viewers learn how Lester’s ties to Nicky shaped his life as a doorman. This episode deepens his character, showing how loyalty and survival kept him caught in shady deals. The flash-forward of Lester’s last moments at the Arconia’s fountain confirms foul play.

In the third episode, titled Rigor, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel take matters into their own hands by performing an autopsy on Nicky. The discovery of frozen remains and Lester’s ledger pushes them toward a high-stakes poker game at the secret casino. There, they spot Jay Pflug, a pharmaceutical heir, missing a finger—hinting at his possible involvement.

Episode 4, titled Dirty Birds, adds tension with the introduction of billionaires Jay Pflug, Bash Steeg, and Camila White. The trio confronts them in hopes of a confession, but the plan backfires. The billionaires twist the situation, leaving Charles, Oliver, and Mabel trapped in a legal and financial bind. This episode also digs into Mabel’s strained friendship with Althea, adding emotional weight to the mystery.

The most recent episode expands the conspiracy. Oliver and Mabel chase information about “Tommy the Tongue,” a figure linked to the casino cover-ups. Meanwhile, Charles is drawn into a complicated entanglement with Sofia, Nicky’s wife. The destruction of the Arconia’s robot doorman, L.E.S.T.R., removes valuable evidence but opens new mysteries, especially as Sofia meets secretly with Lorraine.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez reprise their roles for the ongoing season, while Michael Cyril Creighton remains a standout as Howard. New additions to the cast list include Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, and Dianne Wiest. With guest appearances by familiar faces like Nathan Lane and Jane Lynch, the show cleverly bridges past and present while expanding its universe.

With just a few episodes left before the October 28 finale of Only Murders in the Building Season 5, fans can expect plenty of twists, emotional payoffs, and the kind of surprises that remind us why the Arconia remains TV’s most dangerous—and entertaining—address.