What time does Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

The fifth season of Only Murders in the Building boasts smart wit and engaging mysteries. Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are back solving crimes through their podcast at their Manhattan apartment (the Arconia). The series finale titled, "The House Always," will be available for streaming on Hulu for viewers in the U.S. and Disney+ for viewers internationally on October 28th, 2025, at 12 am PT.

The season centers around the murders of doorman Lester and Nicky Caccimelio, while Camila White (Renée Zellweger) targets the Arconia for a casino operation. The season also features stars Jermaine Fowler, Nathan Lane and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 - Release schedule for all regions

Region/Time Zone Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) October 28, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) October 28, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) October 28, 2025 4:00 am UK (BST) October 28, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) October 28, 2025 9:00 am India (IST) October 28, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) October 28, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) October 28, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) October 28, 2025 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) October 28, 2025 6:00 pm

Episode 9 highlights and finale outlook

In the previous episode, we saw that Randall said he had found Lester still alive, was sent on an errand and then concealed the crank in order to protect Lester's reputation. The recording from the robo doorman L.E.S.T.R. cleared Randall of involvement. A secret tunnel connected the Arconia to a dry cleaner's where Nicky's body was found, with various clues indicating Nonna took Nicky's finger, though the reason for this is still not clear, possibly related to some sort of casino arrangement.

The finale may shed additional light on at least Nonna's thought process and how the murders intertwine with them. Perhaps there will be some evidence leading to the next suspects who had previously appeared or even linking back to connections to the original suspects. The finale could even provide a cheeky, fun reveal to LESTR that possibly unveils the killer.

Fans can watch Only Murders in the Building season 5, the series finale, exclusively on Hulu (US) or Disney+ internationally.

