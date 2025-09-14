Where to follow Love Is Blind: France star Charles on Instagram

Charles from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Charles Marsigny, a contestant on Love Is Blind: France, which premiered on September 10, 2025, has drawn attention for his role on the show as well as his professional work as a digital entrepreneur. Viewers who wish to follow his updates can find him on Instagram at @charlesmarsigny.

His account currently has 824 followers and follows 2,013 other accounts. On Instagram, Charles shares information about his company, Wooster, a platform for content creators, along with posts related to his participation in the show. Fans of the series can follow this account to track updates on Charles’ journey during and after the Love Is Blind: France season.

Everything to know about Love Is Blind: France season 1 star Charles

Instagram and social media presence

Charles Marsigny's Instagram is direct and still operational, but displays primarily content from his career, health, and adds some context about the show. His bio includes flags from his nationalities (France, Belgium), claims he is the CEO of Wooster professionally, and lightly refers to being associated with the Netflix show.

Charles recently posted photos, including one from September 12, 2025, that displayed the Love Is Blind filming with some of the crew tagged. Another recent post of his was on September 7, 2025, featuring a photo of him for his boxing session.

There is no verified information on other social media accounts that Charles may support for fan engagement, so Instagram is the only source for followers looking for something directly from him.

The general content on Instagram's platform ties to the interface of his app, Wooster, and shows fitness and art projects that entertain his followers, while making them aware of not only his professionalism, but also his media-related activities.

Charles on Love Is Blind: France

On Love Is Blind: France, Charles Marsigny participated as one of the singles in the dating experiment, which involves initial connections in the pods without seeing each other, followed by engagement, moving into shared apartments, and finally meeting at the altar to determine the longevity of relationships.

Charles, 37, from Paris, quickly formed a connection with fellow contestant Julie May, who had been single for eight years following a prior abusive relationship. Their bond developed through candid conversations in the pods, covering topics such as personal histories, family backgrounds, past losses, and expectations for future relationships.

Julie and Charles were able to engage on multiple levels, discussing casual topics like their hometowns as well as more serious subjects, including challenges from previous relationships and their respective journeys of self-discovery. Over the course of the pod experience, they explored their compatibility in terms of values, familial standing, and long-term goals.

This foundation contributed to Julie’s decision to view Charles as her ideal partner, though the situation was complicated by Charles’s interactions with 33-year-old Sarah Sadad.

Sarah’s involvement introduced additional dynamics, as she issued an ultimatum to Charles, which, at the very beginning, made him initiate a relationship with her. Except for the different cultures that put limitations on the conversation with Sarah, Charles was sure that the two of them might make it.

At that time, Julie was almost hysterical in her support for the alliance; she spoke continuously for more than an hour and a half with Charles about taking him back, emphasizing that they could not help but feel comfortable and were compatible.

After these conversations with her, Charles made a decision to stay with Julie, which he expressed through his proposal, showing that they were of the same mind and values.

Right after the shoot was over, Charles and Julie still went out together and were still seeing each other romantically, but had chosen to keep their engagement status and other personal lives completely private in public photos.

Stay tuned for more updates.