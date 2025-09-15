Why was Ryder Corral arrested? Phoenix teen in similar t-shirt to Tyler Robinson gets handcuffed at Charlie Kirk's memorial at TPUSA HQ

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A viral video showed a boy vandalizing Charlie Kirk's memorial in front of the Turning Point USA headquarters at 48th Street and Beverly Road. The boy has been identified as the 19-year-old Ryder Corral.

Ryder Corral trampled on the gifts, letters, and flowers left behind by Charlie Kirk's supporters. Corral also wore the same t-shirt Kirk's shooter wore, a black t-shirt with the US flag and an eagle.

A man in a blue shirt stopped the teenager by grabbing and shoving him to the ground, and another kicked him. Police officers then intervened and handcuffed him before taking him into custody.

These sleepers will not stop.



🚨Today a leftist man destroyed a community memorial for Charlie Kirk outside of TPUSA HQ



He has been identified as 19 yr old Ryder Corral.



Corral is being booked on multiple charges. pic.twitter.com/tpIa5bWc8s — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) September 14, 2025

Phoenix Police Department Public Information Sergeant Philip Krynsky told Fox News that Ryder Corral would be charged with criminal damage and disorderly conduct. As the clip spread on social media, netizens criticized the teenager's actions.

"Why? The man is dead. If you want to be a gross human and celebrate it that's one thing. Why go the extra effort and vandalize his memorial?" one netizen wrote.

"Okay, what's the worst that could happen to this guy? Can he really suffer consequences? I hope so," another X user added.

"Why are there so many loser young people? Where did their parents fail? I'm so glad people are standing up for Charlie's memory," one user wrote.

Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter is under investigation, and his roommate, Lance Twiggs, is cooperating with the officials

Utah Governor Spencer Cox appeared on ABC News's This Week and stated that officials found Tyler Robinson to be active in internet culture, including on the anonymous platform Reddit.

"Clearly, there was a lot of gaming going on. Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep," Spencer Cox said.

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect, has claimed innocence, and his Discord chats with friends show that he was joking about a "doppelganger" killing Charlie Kirk.

Multiple sources from law enforcement told Axios that Tyler Robinson's roommate, Lance Twiggs, is actively cooperating with the investigators. One source said that Lance, who is reportedly transitioning from male to female, "knew a lot."

However, Lance handed over their phone, saying that they did not know about Tyler Robinson's involvement in Charlie Kirk's death.

"It's pretty clear that Robinson's roommate knew a lot and didn't say anything after the killing, so they're a person of interest officially and are cooperating. We want to keep it that way... What we want to know is if anyone else had knowledge [of the shooting], before or after," the source said.

President Donald Trump said on Fox and Friends on Friday that Charlie Kirk's shooter should get the death penalty. Utah Governor Spencer Cox also stated in a previous press conference that the killer will be given a death sentence.

Tyler Robinson is currently at the Utah County Jail and will appear in court on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates on Charlie Kirk's assassination.