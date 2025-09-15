Days of Our Lives spoilers: Holly and Tate face new problems while Sarah continues to push

Holly, Sarah and Tate from Days of Our Lives

Difference of opinions threaten couples on Days of Our Lives. On one hand, Tate tries to break Sophia’s resistance to get information, while on the other, Holly is unsure about Tate’s insistence on knowing his baby. As such, the duo may face friction in the coming days. Elsewhere, Sarah is not ready to let go of Philip’s assault incident. However, the victim sticks to his story to exonerate Xander from Sarah’s claims.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives saw baby Tesoro being the centre of many story arcs. On one hand, Chanel convinced Johnny to start the adoption process, wanting to take on the firehouse baby, Tesoro. On the other hand, Javi and Leo lamented not having Tesoro with them for long. Javi also shared his past with baby Solana.

Elsewhere, Brady hinted to Steve that the firehouse baby could be Tate’s. As such, Steve shared the opinion with Rafe, asking for the baby’s DNA sample to test. At the same time, Tate cornered Sophia pushing her to cut down her lies and open up.

Meanwhile, Xander and Philip united in the face of external attack after discovering the bug in their office. While they suspected Stephanie, Alex knew she was innocent. The long-running Peacock soap also saw Theo return to town to work for Tony.

Days of Our Lives: Snag in Tate and Holly’s romance

While Tate has Holly on board with all his issues regarding Sophia and his baby, Holly failed to understand his reluctance to move on. After realizing that Sophia knows the baby’s adoptive parents, Tate pushed Sophia to reveal more information on them. Expectedly, Sophia hedged. However, under Tate’s pressure she seemed on the verge of spilling some intel when Holly walked in on them.

The upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives of Monday, September 15, 2025, will see the situation escalate. Since Sophia is likely to get tight-lipped after spotting Holly’s presence, Tate will feel he missed a great opportunity to get to know his baby. As such, he may be furious with Holly for losing this chance.

In response, Holly may give back to him equally, pointing out how he missed his first film class to spend time with Sophia. She may express her bewilderment at Tate pursuing the Sophia-baby matter after it is over, derailing their romance. While Tate may not counter Holly, he may consider a fake romance with Sophia to get to the truth.

Days of Our Lives: Sarah’s wasted efforts to get to the truth

Since the time Sarah treated Philip after his physical assault, she believed Xander to be behind the brutal attack. Despite Philip’s claims of an attacker who was “not Xander”, she stuck to her beliefs.

The upcoming storyline of Days of Our Lives will find Sarah pushing Philip again for the truth. However, the latter will continue to stick to his version of events. Philip may also point out Xander’s current behavior to Sarah. Since the Horton-Kiriakis couple will be celebrating Victoria’s birthday, Sarah will be amazed to rediscover Xander as the loving father.

Since Xander’s anger management sessions, he will present his best behavior, leaving Sarah wistful. This may also give Philip an opportunity of matchmaking now that the Kiriakis brothers are on better terms. Philip may hope to bring Xander and Sarah back together.

Other story arcs for September 15, 2025, include Arianna’s advice for Sophia to let Tate belong to Holly, and Alex and Stephanie’s preparation for the press conference for their latest bestseller.

Catch the upcoming drama on Days of Our Lives as Sophia creates problems for Tate and Holly, and Sarah reinvents Xander’s good qualities.