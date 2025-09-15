Type keyword(s) to search

2025 Emmy winners complete list: From The Studio to Adolescence

Yesterday’s 2025 Emmy Awards saw some of the year’s best shows dominate the night. Here’s the full winners list.
posted by Alifiya
Monday 9/15/2025 at 5:03AM EDT

  • To honour the best in television, the 2025 Emmy Awards were held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The prestigious night was a big success for Netflix’s limited anthology series Adolescence, starring the youngest actor, Owen Cooper. The limited series dominated the night with six awards, including a historic win for Owen Cooper, who became the youngest male actor ever to receive an Emmy.

    Another big win was for Apple TV+’s comedy series, The Studio, which had a record-breaking nomination tally, and the show was celebrated with four Emmy Awards, with Seth Rogen winning for his outstanding performance as a lead actor in The Studio. He and his partner, Evan Goldberg, even shared the title for best directing and writing the two episodes titled “The Promotion” and “The Oner.” 

    HBO’s medical procedural drama, The Pitt, won three awards, including best lead actor for Noah Wyle and the best supporting actress for Katherine LaNasa.

    This year, Apple TV+’s Severance had the most nominations with 27, followed by HBO’s The Penguin with 24, and both The Studio and The White Lotus with 23 each.

    Already having the eight Creative Arts Emmys, The Penguin added one more recognition to the list as Cristin Milioti, who played the role of Sofia Gigante, won best lead actress in the crime series. 

    Take a look at the complete list of the 2025 Emmy Winners 

    Best Drama series

    • Andor 
    • The Diplomat 
    • The Last of Us 
    • Paradise 
    • The Pitt
    • Severance 
    • Slow Horses 
    • The White Lotus

    Winner: The Pitt

    Best Comedy Series

    • Abbott Elementary 
    • The Bear 
    • Hacks 
    • Nobody Wants This 
    • Only Murders in the Building 
    • Shrinking 
    • The Studio
    • What We Do in the Shadows 

    Winner: The Studio 

    Limited or Anthology Series

    • Adolescence 
    • Black Mirror 
    • Dying for Sex 
    • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story 
    • The Penguin

    Winner: Adolescence 

    Lead Actor in a Drama Series

    • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise 
    • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses 
    • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us 
    • Adam Scott, Severance 
    • Noah Wyle, The Pitt 

    Winner: Noah Wyle 

    Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

    • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This 
    • Seth Rogen, The Studio
    • Jason Segel, Shrinking 
    • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building 
    • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    Winner: Seth Rogen 

    Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

    • Colin Farrell, The Penguin 
    • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
    • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent 
    • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief 
    • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

    Winner: Stephan Graham 

    Lead Actress in a Drama Series

    • Kathy Bates, Matlock 
    • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters 
    • Britt Lower, Severance
    • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us 
    • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

    Winner: Britt Lower 

    Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

    • Uzo Aduba, The Residence 
    • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This 
    • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 
    • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear 
    • Jean Smart, Hacks 

    Winner: Jean Smart 

    Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

    • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer 
    • Meghann Fahy, Sirens 
    • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror 
    • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
    • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

    Winner: Cristin Milioti 

    Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    • Zach Cherry, Severance
    • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
    • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
    • James Marsden, Paradise,
    • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
    • Tramell Tillman, Severance 
    • John Turturro, Severance

    Winner: Tramell Tillman 

    Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
    • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
    • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
    • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere 
    • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
    • Michael Urie, Shrinking
    • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

    Winner: Jeff Hiller

    Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

    • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    • Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
    • Owen Cooper, Adolescence (WINNER)
    • Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
    • Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
    • Ashley Walters, Adolescence

    Winner: Owen Cooper 

    Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    • Patricia Arquette, Severance
    • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
    • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
    • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
    • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
    • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
    • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

    Winner: Katherine LaNasa 

    Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
    • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (WINNER)
    • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
    • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
    • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
    • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
    • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

    Winner: Hannah Einbinder 

    Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

    • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
    • Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
    • Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story
    • Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
    • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

    Winner: Erin Doherty 

    The Traitors took home an Emmy for the best Reality Competition Program. Other nominees in the category were The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, and Top Chef.

    Saturday Night Live lost out to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, which won Best Scripted Variety Series.

    Best directing and writing standouts

    Directing:

    Adam Randall won an Emmy for directing Apple TV+’s drama series, Slow Horses.

    Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg won an Emmy for directing the comedy series, The Studio.

    Philip Barintini won the best directing award for Netflix’s anthology series, Adolescence.

    Writing:

    In the writing category for a limited or anthology series, Adolescence’s writers Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne took home the Emmy Award.

    The Studio writers, including Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, won for writing the best comedy series. 

    Dan Gilroy won his Emmy for coming up with the best script for the show Andor.

    Where to watch the Emmy 2025 Award show? 

    The ceremony was scheduled on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 pm ET. The live broadcast was aired on CBS, whereas the award show is available to stream via Paramount+. 

