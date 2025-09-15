2025 Emmy winners complete list: From The Studio to Adolescence

To honour the best in television, the 2025 Emmy Awards were held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The prestigious night was a big success for Netflix’s limited anthology series Adolescence, starring the youngest actor, Owen Cooper. The limited series dominated the night with six awards, including a historic win for Owen Cooper, who became the youngest male actor ever to receive an Emmy.

Another big win was for Apple TV+’s comedy series, The Studio, which had a record-breaking nomination tally, and the show was celebrated with four Emmy Awards, with Seth Rogen winning for his outstanding performance as a lead actor in The Studio. He and his partner, Evan Goldberg, even shared the title for best directing and writing the two episodes titled “The Promotion” and “The Oner.”

HBO’s medical procedural drama, The Pitt, won three awards, including best lead actor for Noah Wyle and the best supporting actress for Katherine LaNasa.

This year, Apple TV+’s Severance had the most nominations with 27, followed by HBO’s The Penguin with 24, and both The Studio and The White Lotus with 23 each.

Already having the eight Creative Arts Emmys, The Penguin added one more recognition to the list as Cristin Milioti, who played the role of Sofia Gigante, won best lead actress in the crime series.

Take a look at the complete list of the 2025 Emmy Winners

Best Drama series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Winner: The Pitt

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Winner: The Studio

Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Winner: Adolescence

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Winner: Noah Wyle

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Winner: Seth Rogen

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Winner: Stephan Graham

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Winner: Britt Lower

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Winner: Jean Smart

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Winner: Cristin Milioti

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise,

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Winner: Tramell Tillman

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Winner: Jeff Hiller

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (WINNER)

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Winner: Owen Cooper

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Winner: Katherine LaNasa

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (WINNER)

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Winner: Hannah Einbinder

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Winner: Erin Doherty

The Traitors took home an Emmy for the best Reality Competition Program. Other nominees in the category were The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, and Top Chef.

Saturday Night Live lost out to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, which won Best Scripted Variety Series.

Best directing and writing standouts

Directing:

Adam Randall won an Emmy for directing Apple TV+’s drama series, Slow Horses.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg won an Emmy for directing the comedy series, The Studio.

Philip Barintini won the best directing award for Netflix’s anthology series, Adolescence.

Writing:

In the writing category for a limited or anthology series, Adolescence’s writers Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne took home the Emmy Award.

The Studio writers, including Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, won for writing the best comedy series.

Dan Gilroy won his Emmy for coming up with the best script for the show Andor.

Where to watch the Emmy 2025 Award show?

The ceremony was scheduled on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 pm ET. The live broadcast was aired on CBS, whereas the award show is available to stream via Paramount+.