2025 Emmy winners complete list: From The Studio to Adolescence

To honour the best in television, the 2025 Emmy Awards were held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The prestigious night was a big success for Netflix’s limited anthology series Adolescence, starring the youngest actor, Owen Cooper. The limited series dominated the night with six awards, including a historic win for Owen Cooper, who became the youngest male actor ever to receive an Emmy.
Another big win was for Apple TV+’s comedy series, The Studio, which had a record-breaking nomination tally, and the show was celebrated with four Emmy Awards, with Seth Rogen winning for his outstanding performance as a lead actor in The Studio. He and his partner, Evan Goldberg, even shared the title for best directing and writing the two episodes titled “The Promotion” and “The Oner.”
This year, Apple TV+’s Severance had the most nominations with 27, followed by HBO’s The Penguin with 24, and both The Studio and The White Lotus with 23 each.
Already having the eight Creative Arts Emmys, The Penguin added one more recognition to the list as Cristin Milioti, who played the role of Sofia Gigante, won best lead actress in the crime series.
Best Drama series
Winner: The Pitt
Best Comedy Series
Winner: The Studio
Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: Adolescence
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Noah Wyle
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Seth Rogen
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: Stephan Graham
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Britt Lower
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Jean Smart
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: Cristin Milioti
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Tramell Tillman
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Jeff Hiller
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: Owen Cooper
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Katherine LaNasa
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Hannah Einbinder
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: Erin Doherty
The Traitors took home an Emmy for the best Reality Competition Program. Other nominees in the category were The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, and Top Chef.
Saturday Night Live lost out to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, which won Best Scripted Variety Series.
Directing:
Adam Randall won an Emmy for directing Apple TV+’s drama series, Slow Horses.
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg won an Emmy for directing the comedy series, The Studio.
Philip Barintini won the best directing award for Netflix’s anthology series, Adolescence.
Writing:
In the writing category for a limited or anthology series, Adolescence’s writers Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne took home the Emmy Award.
The Studio writers, including Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, won for writing the best comedy series.
Dan Gilroy won his Emmy for coming up with the best script for the show Andor.
The ceremony was scheduled on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 pm ET. The live broadcast was aired on CBS, whereas the award show is available to stream via Paramount+.
TOPICS: 2025 Emmy winners