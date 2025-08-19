The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 release time: When does the new episode drop?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 releases on August 20, 2025, at 3 AM Eastern Time. The episode will continue the lore of Belly and Cornad, and fans will finally be able to see the aftermath of her realizing that she is still in love with him. The series centers around the love triangle between these two and Jeremiah, Conrad's brother. Belly is currently engaged to him after having a four-year relationship throughout college, and does not want to waste what they have built so far.

However, things are getting messy between the two. It all started with the news of Jere cheating on her. He has been ignoring her during all their wedding preparations and demanding a lot of things, such as a chocolate cake made of cacao with strawberry ganache that amounts to $700, which they cannot afford. He also decided to agree to a club wedding that his father had proposed, which will act as an opportunity for him to network during the event.

Kayleigh, his father Adam's assistant, has taken over the wedding preparations and is diligent in not making everything as per Belly's taste and needs. Now, they have 100 RSVPs, and Belly is frustrated.

Enter Conrad. The brother who understands, who listens, and who also still loves Belly like his life depends on it. This has led Belly to dig up the feelings that were buried deep inside and feel them all over again.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 Release Time

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 releases at 3 AM ET on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The episode drops on Amazon Prime Video and can be immediately streamed online with a valid subscription.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 recap

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 was wild as they finally showed the 'yearning' inside Belly for Conrad. This was a pivotal entry that has now changed the entire trajectory of the Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah debate, and the former seems to be winning.

With everything that was going on, Belly and Conrad are now spending even more time together at the Cousins' house, lying that they don't have feelings for each other. In the beginning, Jeremiah and she decided to go house hunting to rent an apartment after their marriage, and she found out that he had a very bad credit score, and thus, it would be impossible for them to get a lease for a place that checks credit scores. And the ones that don't aren't a good place to live.

All these tiny revelations about him and how he has been so distracted with work lately to miss out on all the chores about their wedding have been frustrating Belly, even though she is putting on a facade of understanding in front of her fiancé.

Conrad swoops in and helps her, brings her mom to talk to her, and cooks her meals every day. The episode ends with them sharing a sensual moment in the bathtub. It will be interesting to see how the story develops from here.

