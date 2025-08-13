The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date and What to Expect

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 © Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty is back with its emotionally charged season 3, and fans are eagerly following Belly Conklin’s journey of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling novels, the Amazon Prime Video series has been delivering heartfelt moments since its debut in 2022. With the finale season comprising 11 episodes, the drama is at its peak as fans head toward the final stretch. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

The story of this season is still about Belly's complicated love triangle with the Fisher brothers: her fiancé, Jeremiah, and her first love, Conrad. Now that Belly is in her junior year of college, her summer at Cousins is full of planning her wedding, sad reunions, and feelings that she hasn't dealt with yet. Deeper emotional problems are building up and are ready to change everything, even during happy events like her bridal shower.

Compared to the books, the show has gone in both old and new directions, with unexpected friendships and romantic turns. There are only four episodes left until the end. Fans were left with big news in Episode 6, which set up Episode 7 to have major events that could change Belly's future.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT in the United States. This continues the show’s weekly release schedule after its two-episode premiere. Following its debut, new episodes drop every Wednesday until the September finale.



Time Zone Episode Release Date Episode Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 03:00 am British Summer Time (BST) Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 08:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 05:30 pm



The series is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99/month or $139/year, which includes all Prime benefits. If you want only Prime Video, the subscription is $8.99/month. Students can subscribe for $7.49/month or $69/year. New users can take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

Season 3 is the longest and final season of the series, featuring 11 episodes. Two episodes premiered in the first week, and the rest are releasing weekly. After Episode 7, there will be four more episodes leading up to the grand finale in September 2025.

Recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6

Episode 6 is all about Belly's bridal shower. Taylor plans the event, but Belly's happiness is at first tempered by the fact that her mother Laurel is not there. When Conrad sees that Belly is having emotional problems, he convinces Laurel to go. This causes a touching reunion between the mother and daughter, which brings comfort and peace.

At the same time, Jeremiah and Belly are looking for a new apartment but are having trouble because of credit problems. Jeremiah also finds out that his father Adam is dating Keyleigh, the woman he had an affair with before, which makes things even worse in the family. Adam even says he wants to bring Keyleigh to the wedding, which makes people, especially Conrad, unhappy.

Steven and Taylor's relationship is still not easy. Steven seems interested in Denise, and he wants to start a business with her to sell video games. This hurts Taylor, but she hides how she feels.

The episode ends with a private moment between Belly and Conrad while she treats his injury. This brings up old feelings just as her wedding to Jeremiah is about to happen.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7

Episode 7 looks like it will go into more detail about Belly's feelings about her wedding. She loves Jeremiah, but she can't deny how she feels about Conrad.

After her emotional experience with Conrad in Episode 6, Belly starts to question whether or not marrying Jeremiah is the best choice for her. This makes her have second thoughts about her future. As their new gaming business project picks up speed, Taylor may move farther away, and Steven's independence from past relationships become clear.

Adam's decision to bring Keyleigh to the wedding causes more trouble between the Fishers, and Jeremiah and Conrad have to deal with unresolved family issues while trying to figure out how they feel about Belly.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting August 20, 2025.