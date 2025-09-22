The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will finally confesses to Electra, but will she forgive him or face heartbreak?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, tease major fallout as Will Spencer finally comes clean to Electra Forrester. After weeks of guilt and confusion, Will admits the truth about his shocking encounter with Luna Nozawa, who deceived him by wearing the same mask as Electra the night of his promotion party.

Electra, who has been deeply in love with Will and is beginning to trust again after past heartbreak, is blindsided by the revelation. To make matters worse, Will must also confess that Luna is alive and pregnant.

The bombshell not only threatens Electra’s relationship but also sparks growing turmoil within the Forrester and Spencer families.

Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe edges closer to learning the truth about Luna’s survival, setting the stage for even greater confrontations ahead.

With loyalties tested and emotions spiraling, the drama leaves Electra questioning her future with Will.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Will Spencer comes clean

Will Spencer ultimately decides that he cannot keep the secret from Electra Forrester anymore.

After weeks of internal conflict, Will confesses that on the night of his promotion party, he thought he was with Electra but was tricked by Luna Nozawa, who used the same mask.

The devastating revelation sends Electra into shock, particularly because Will explains that Luna is alive.

Even though Will insists that he would never have betrayed her willingly, Electra has difficulty comprehending the revelation.

The confession comes at a turning point in their lives, instilling doubt about whether they can continue together.

Electra Forrester’s emotional breakdown

Electra, who had just informed Hope Logan that she was safe and could trust again, is heartbroken when she learns the truth from Will. The discovery that Luna not only lived but also wronged Will breaks her confidence in safety.

Things get worse when Will shares Luna's pregnancy, which makes Electra realize the potential for a permanent bond between Will and Luna.

Electra breaks down emotionally and runs out of the Forrester guesthouse. This breakdown signals the start of a hurtful schism in her relationship with Will, and she is left seeking solace elsewhere.

Bill Spencer’s stand against Luna

Bill Spencer remains adamant that Luna must end her pregnancy, believing the child will only bring more pain and chaos.

However, Luna refuses, instead treating the pregnancy as leverage and a way to secure her position.

Bill grows increasingly frustrated since he cannot legally force an abortion, but he refuses to let Luna manipulate his son.

The situation escalates as Bill weighs his limited options. Luna’s defiance deepens tensions, leaving Bill determined to protect Will and Electra while preventing Luna from exploiting her unborn child as a pathway to power and financial security.

Deacon Sharpe overhears the truth

Elsewhere, Deacon Sharpe is on the brink of a life-changing discovery. Sheila Sharpe has been keeping Luna’s survival hidden, but Deacon overhears crucial details that expose the truth.

The realization that Luna is alive shocks him to the core and sets up explosive fallout. Deacon will soon demand answers from Sheila, who will struggle to explain her secrecy.

The cliffhanger of Deacon’s eavesdropping threatens to unravel more hidden layers of this storyline, further destabilizing already fragile relationships and potentially pulling Deacon into the broader conflict surrounding Will, Electra, and Luna’s pregnancy.

Electra’s search for support

After learning the devastating truth, Electra finds herself in desperate need of support. Ivy Forrester steps in, attempting to provide comfort and reassurance.

At the same time, there are signs that Remy Pryce could reappear in Electra’s orbit.

Although no longer obsessed with her and now living a healthier life, Remy’s return could complicate matters further.

With Will consumed by guilt and Bill waging war against Luna, Electra’s vulnerability may drive her toward old connections.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.