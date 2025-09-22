General Hospital spoilers: Lulu turns to Tracy, Drew’s ruthless orders, and Britt faces unexpected guilt

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, tease an emotional and intense day in Port Charles amid grief, secrets, and multiple revelations. Lulu Spencer turns to Tracy Quartermaine for support as Monica’s passing continues to weigh heavily on the family, sparking moments of reflection and raw emotion.

In the meantime, Drew Cain won't let up despite his recent wounds, instead handing down ruthless new directives that may trigger perilous events.

Elsewhere, Martin Grey places a cryptic phone call connected to Monica's past, leaving more questions than answers.

At the hospital, Felicia Scorpio stumbles over a familiar face she never thought to see again, and Anna Devane dishes out jaw-dropping news to Nina Reeves.

And to top it off, Britt Westbourne is flooded with surprise guilt as she can't bring herself to confront Jason Morgan.

Lulu turns to Tracy in grief

On Tuesday, Tracy is visited by Lulu, who understands how much Monica's death has disturbed her.

Tracy ponders over the complicated but reconciled relationship she had with Monica, while Lulu tries to console her during this challenging moment.

The Quartermaine family is still weighed down by emotion as its members come to terms with the loss, and Lulu indicates that she wishes to be with Tracy.

The scene highlights how Monica's death continues to resonate in Port Charles, particularly among those nearest to her.

Drew issues ruthless orders

With two bullets in him and still recovering, Drew has no idea of slowing down. He is cold and uncompromising, dishing out merciless new instructions that show he has no plans to reform.

His conduct shows that neither the injuries nor Monica's death have made him less cruel.

Jordan visits him, prodding him to use this as his chance to redeem himself, but Drew's look tells him he's not yet willing to accept redemption.

He keeps forging ahead with a destructive plan that keeps others guessing about what he's capable of next.

Martin’s mysterious phone call

Martin finds himself at the center of intrigue when he makes a mysterious phone call that may tie back to the letter he found at Drew’s house.

The letter, which the Quartermaine children had unknowingly scribbled on, was addressed to Monica and carried potentially significant information.

Martin’s decision to tuck it away earlier now seems to be resurfacing with weighty consequences.

His cryptic phone call could signal the beginning of a new storyline, particularly with a new character connected to Monica set to arrive in Port Charles soon, leaving viewers questioning his true motives.

Felicia confronts a ghostly sight

At the hospital, Felicia is stunned when she encounters a patient who appears to be Nathan, her son-in-law long believed to be dead. Shock overwhelms her, and she even drops her papers at the sight.

The moment sparks an urgent discussion between Felicia and Anna as they try to make sense of Nathan’s supposed return.

The reappearance of someone thought to be gone raises troubling questions about whether his death was faked and whether dangerous forces, like Cesar Faison, could be involved again.

Britt struggles with guilt

Elsewhere, Britt continues to battle guilt that resurfaces in light of recent events. Jason, who is grieving Monica’s death, interacts with her as she processes her feelings.

She feels the weight of her choices and the secrets surrounding her past, which leave her questioning whether she has contributed to the pain others are now experiencing.

Her guilt threatens to deepen as she reflects on Jason’s loyalty and sacrifice. At the same time, Anna and Felicia hold a debrief, connecting the dots about Nathan’s return and past manipulations, further weaving Britt into the ongoing uncertainty.

Curtis and Portia’s conflict

Another heated exchange erupts between Curtis and Portia, highlighting the cracks in their relationship. Portia accuses Curtis of making his choice and refusing to admit it, a clear reference to his complicated dynamic with Jordan.

Their conversation once again exposes lingering issues of trust and commitment, showing how difficult it has been for them to reconcile.

As tension rises, it becomes clear that a reunion is far from certain.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.