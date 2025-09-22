Cardi B claims Offset is demanding millions, property, and tax payments before signing divorce papers

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Cardi B arrives during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on November 1, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. With four days until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Cardi B has revealed that her divorce from Offset is not yet final. In an X spaces session on September 22, 2025, the rapper told listeners that divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, is still pending because the latter demands that she give him one of her properties and pay his taxes.

She stated:

"The only reason why I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes. Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’mma fight for that. This is not no love sh**. I’m not gonna stop living my life.”

Cardi likened the delayed divorce to a hostage situation, adding that she’s being forced to give out “millions of dollars” in the divorce. She alleged that cheating wasn’t the only issue she had with the marriage, and she had to visit a hospital at some point, although she didn’t specify why.

The rapper added that her label reached out to her when her marital issues started to affect her work.

“I promised my fans I’m gonna give them the greatest tour and that’s exactly what I’m gonna do," Cardi B says in X session

At some point in her X session, Cardi B stated that she was “happy” and “motivated” as she expects a child with her boyfriend, Steffon Diggs.

She hinted that she was focused on entertaining her fans at her upcoming tour and being a good mother. She said:

“I’m okay. I promised my fans I’m gonna give them the greatest tour and that’s exactly what I’m gonna do while I’m being the greatest fu**ing motherfu**ing mother.”



In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on September 17, 2025, Cardi announced that she was expecting a baby with Stefon Diggs. She said that the NFL player makes her feel “safe” and “confident.”

The rapper addressed those concerned about her expecting a child with another man while still being married, saying she was “legally separated.”:

“I have three kids with one man that I got married with. Yes, I’m having a baby with somebody else. So what? That happens. It’s life. Let me tell you something, I did things the correct way the first time. I fell in love. … I lasted seven years. Seven years that I didn’t have to last with somebody. I lasted seven years in a marriage. Stop saying, ‘Oh, but you’re still married.’ No, I’m legally separated.”

Cardi B’s sophomore album, Am I the Drama? was released on September 19, 2025. Her Little Miss Drama tour supporting the album will begin in February 2026.

