Exploring the real love life of The Voice season 28 coaches

The Voice season 28 premieres on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on NBC. The episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Singing coaches Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg will return this season.

Carson Daly will be back on the show as a host, as he has been given a special power this season, known as the “Carson Callback”. These singing coaches have also been talking about how their respective partners have been supportive of their careers while also being the muse for their artistic creation and songs.

The Voice season 28: Exploring the love life of all the coaches

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn

The musical icon and her beau, Rex Linn, have been together since 2020. The pair reconnected almost three decades later. The pair met on the set of The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw in 1991.

The Voice coach once opened up about her relationship, saying,

"It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too.”

The pair have made several public appearances and have also worked together in the Lifetime movie The Hammer, along with shows including Young Sheldon and Big Sky.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley

The pair have reportedly been dating since 2020. The two made their public debut at a charity event back in September 2021.

Since then, they have made several appearances, including the French Formula One Grand Prix in July 2022 and Wimbledon back in July 2025.

Niall Horan had earlier revealed that Woolley has inspired the singer in his solo work. In an interview with Bustle, Niall said,

“There’d be all these theories, and I’m not in town for that,” he added. “I’m here to write what’s on my brain, and love happens to be one of those things that’s flying around me.”

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus

The pair have been married since 1997. Snoop Dogg and his wife were high school sweethearts and even went to prom together. In an interview with People Magazine, the rap star shared the secret to a long-lasting marriage,

“Find out what your companion loves the most and concentrate on doing it the most. That's real love."

Snoop Dogg has frequently praised his wife, calling her his backbone. She was also Snoop Dogg’s manager in June 2021.

In a press release, Snoop Dogg credited his wife for her unwavering support while saying how she has been

"guiding my career behind the scenes” since the start and was his "final gut check for all decisions”.

Snoop Dogg and Broadus have three children.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato

Michael Bublé and Lusiana have been married since 2011. The two met in November 2008 in Argentina at a party hosted by the singer's record company.

After dating for a while, the pair eventually got engaged in 2010. The singer had earlier revealed that his wife is the inspiration behind his hit 2009 single “Haven’t Met You Yet”.

Lopilato also starred in the music video of his song “I'll Never Not Love You”. The “Everything” hitmaker has opened up about his marriage in an interview with Red magazine in January 2023, saying,

"More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other's fulfilment is important.” “I'm not saying we're perfect — nobody is — but we both have that understanding," he continued. "I won't be touring for certain months next year because she'll be filming a movie, and so I'll be Daddy on set, and then she'll do the same for me. We don't care what we do — being together is the goal.”

