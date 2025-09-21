The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Electra reels from Will’s confession as Katie confides in Hope and Li blasts Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 22, 2025, reveal a tense day as personal loyalties and emotional truths collide. Katie Logan turns to Hope for reassurance as she fears the fallout from Will Spencer’s confession.

She is worried that her son’s relationship with Electra Forrester could shatter under the weight of Luna’s shocking return and pregnancy revelation.

While this is going on, Hope provides solace, reminding Katie of Electra's loyalty and love for Will. Over in town, Li Finnegan lays into Sheila Sharpe, blaming her for siding with Luna after her terrible actions.

Sheila insists, however, that she is doing nothing more than defend her granddaughter and yet-to-be-born great-grandchild, creating even more anger in Li.

As Electra starts picking up that something isn't right, Will finds it increasingly difficult to keep the truth bottled up, paving the way for an explosion that could leave Electra shattered and their relationship in tatters.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 22, 2025