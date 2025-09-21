The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Electra reels from Will’s confession as Katie confides in Hope and Li blasts Sheila

Katie confides in Hope about Will’s future
Katie leans on Hope for support as she worries about the emotional toll Will’s situation will take. Hope reassures Katie by sharing her recent conversation with Electra, emphasizing Electra’s strong feelings for Will.
While Hope insists that Electra deserves love and stability, Katie thinks that Will’s confession could destroy the young couple’s future.
The discussion highlights Katie’s maternal fears as she braces for the fallout from Luna’s return and pregnancy, fearing her son may end up heartbroken and isolated once Electra learns the truth.
Li confronts Sheila over Luna’s actions
At Il Giardino, Li Finnegan attacks Sheila Sharpe, angry that Sheila seems to be standing up for Luna even after her horrific betrayal. Li alleges that Sheila is part of "Team Luna," fueling their long-standing feud.
Sheila retorts that she is acting out of family loyalty and needs to defend Luna and her unborn baby.
Though Sheila accepts that she is not on board with everything Luna did, she believes that, because of the pregnancy, she should not go to jail.
Sheila's attitude disgusts Li, heightening the conflict between the two women.
Will struggles with the weight of his secret
At the same time, Will Spencer is more conflicted with the decision of whether to tell Electra the truth. His moments with her are tense as he attempts to remain composed with the heavy load of what transpired with Luna.
Electra starts to feel something is amiss, but she keeps answering with reassurance, hoping for their relationship as a couple.
Electra begins to sense trouble ahead
At one of the Forrester guesthouses, Electra notices Will’s strange behavior and presses him for answers. Though she reassures him of her love and commitment, her growing unease makes it clear she knows something is being hidden.
Spoilers suggest that while Will’s full admission is expected the following day, Monday’s episode may show the beginning of his confession.
Electra’s reaction will be one of shock and disbelief as Will starts to reveal that Luna is alive, was in his bed, and is now pregnant, raising questions that will deeply test their relationship.
Deacon turns to Taylor after Sheila's blow-up
Elsewhere, Deacon Sharpe seeks out Taylor Hayes following a heated argument with Sheila. He barges into Taylor’s office, desperate to process his emotions and the ongoing chaos surrounding Luna.
Though Taylor initially suggests he find another therapist, Deacon pleads for her to listen.
Their conversation could start something new, as both of them are dealing with their relationships. With Taylor still reeling from her split with Ridge and Deacon’s marriage to Sheila in turmoil, their interaction sets the stage for a potential new dynamic between them in the weeks ahead.
Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.