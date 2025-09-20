The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Bill threaten Luna, Deacon explode over Sheila’s lies and Brooke and Taylor’s rivalry reignites

Clockwise from left, Taylor, Brooke, Luna, Bill, Sheila and Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ominous future threatens to destroy happiness on The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna reveals her pregnancy. While she has a sneaky plan to evade prison, the Spencer family finds itself tied to her game. Meanwhile, Deacon questions Sheila’s role in the Luna fiasco. Elsewhere, Taylor rejects Brooke’s assurances.

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful showed Thomas’s reaction to his mother’s predicament. Furious that Brooke snatched away Taylor’s love again, Thomas tore into the former. As she showed her ring and informed about her marriage, Thomas freaked out. He moved on to manhandle Brooke before Ridge walked in and stopped him.

After that, Ridge forbade him from cornering his wife. Moreover, he forced Thomas to accept that Ridge’s happiness with Brooke was valuable and had nothing to do with Thomas’s disappointment. The long-running CBS soap eventually saw a calm Thomas hugging Brooke.

Elsewhere, the Spencer family arrived in Li’s house as the latter was shocked to learn the truth. After being turned away by Remy, Luna returned home to be attacked by her aunt. Although Luna tried to play innocent, her pregnancy test report shocked everyone present. As Bill dragged her to his home, Will reeled in shock, Katie fumed and Li rushed to inform Sheila.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Bill warns of ominous ends

Friday, September 19, 2025, saw Bill asking Luna to abort the baby and let Will have a happy life. While he asked Luna to accept his request as a payback for the favor he did in getting her out of prison, the latter refused to comply. Instead, Luna built an image of a happy family consisting of her, Will and the baby.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Luna will stand her ground despite all the pressure from Bill. She will continue to pretend that Will may come around and love her in return for the baby she gives him. Her delusional approach will irk Bill further as he insults her and calls her devious.

Bill will also issue a threat as he complains that Li should have left Luna to die and saved Bill the trouble to do away with her. While this may seem a threat on her life, Luna will likely be assured that Bill will not harm the baby that belongs to Will.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Deacon finds out what Sheila kept hidden

As Li informed Sheila about Luna’s actions, her pregnancy and the Spencers handling her, she realized that Sheila knew about Luna’s actions and her plans. A hurt Li will likely accuse Sheila of abetting a crime instead of helping to reform the girl.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Deacon will learn about the Luna disaster. He may stumble onto Li and Sheila’s conversation or learn about it from a source. However, he will be furious to know that Sheila helped keep Luna hidden.

Moreover, she egged the criminal on her plans and kept it all a secret from Deacon. Also, he may realize that Luna used Il Giardino as the venue of her nasty plan, leaving Deacon livid. He will likely lash out at his wife for her role in this drama. In return, Sheila may try to explain herself and scramble to save her marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Taylor clashes with Brooke again

Recently, Taylor was dumped by her fiancé, who rushed to marry his “destiny”, Brooke. A disheartened Taylor moved out of Forrester mansion while warning about the marriage falling apart again in the future.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will see Brooke visiting Taylor at the latter’s workplace. The Logan bride will likely try to look in at her nemesis and ensure her wellbeing. She may offer hope by pointing out how things can change in a moment.

In response, the psychiatrist will assure her that she can handle herself. While they have been briefly friends in the past, she will ask Brooke not to pretend having any solidarity with her. She will further encourage Brooke to take care of her marriage and her relationship for as long as it lasts.

Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the friction between Brooke and Taylor, while Deacon loses his temper and Luna stands up to Bill’s warnings.