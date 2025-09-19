The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from September 22 to 26, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 22, 2025, to September 26, 2025, tease explosive confrontations, shocking revelations, and emotional fallout across Los Angeles.

The drama intensifies as Luna Nozawa’s pregnancy bombshell forces Bill Spencer to determine her fate, while Finn unleashes his fury on Li for keeping Luna’s survival a secret.

Poppy Nozawa is stunned when she finds out her daughter lives, and Will Spencer is faced with an overwhelming moral dilemma that can destroy his relationship with Electra Forrester.

Deacon Sharpe's world is also rocked when secrets about Sheila Carter start to unravel, threatening their relationship.

Elsewhere, Hope Logan is stuck between two men, with Liam Spencer refusing to let go of their past and Carter Walton dreaming of a future.

With betrayals within the family and complicated romances, next week will redefine relationships and push loyalties to the limit within the Forrester, Spencer, and Logan families.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 22, 2025, to September 26, 2025

Monday, September 22, 2025: Bill confronts Luna’s pregnancy claim

Bill Spencer is stunned when Luna Nozawa's pregnancy test falls from her handbag in front of him, Katie, Li, and Will. Luna immediately declares she is pregnant with Will's child in the hopes of staying out of prison.

Bill is repulsed but conflicted because sending her away would risk the unborn baby if the allegation is true.

Katie is appalled at Luna's manipulation, whereas Li cautions caution. The dramatic scene leads to Bill deciding whether Luna is lying once again or whether she needs to be tested in the hospital to determine if she is pregnant.

Tuesday, September 23, 2025: Finn blasts Li for hiding Luna

John “Finn” Finnegan learns the truth that Luna is not only alive but was being hidden by his mother, Li Finnegan. Finn unleashes his anger at Li, who tried to keep the disturbing situation under wraps.

He is appalled to hear that Luna assaulted Will Spencer and now claims to be carrying his child.

Finn is left stunned by the betrayal and is compelled to break the news to Steffy Forrester, who believed that Luna was gone from their lives.

The dramatic twist leaves Finn in conflict with Li, and him uncertain about how to proceed with his family.

Wednesday, September 24, 2025: Poppy is stunned by Luna’s survival

Poppy Nozawa is blindsided when she gets to know that her daughter Luna is alive after everyone believed she was long dead. The revelation shakes Poppy to her core, especially when she discovers Luna is at the center of the scandal involving Will Spencer.

As news of the pregnancy test spreads, Poppy struggles to process the disturbing truth about her daughter’s actions and what the future might hold.

Thursday, September 25, 2025: Will is burdened by guilt over Electra

Will Spencer faces crushing guilt as he tries to navigate the fallout of Luna’s pregnancy claim. His girlfriend, Electra Forrester, remains in the dark about Luna being alive and the events surrounding his assault.

Electra focuses on romance and presents Will with a heartfelt gift, unaware of his inner turmoil.

Her kindness intensifies Will’s anguish as he struggles with whether to confess the truth. The revelation threatens to devastate Electra, who will not only learn about Luna’s survival but also about Will’s entanglement in the situation.

The pressure builds, pushing Will toward an inevitable confession.

Friday, September 26, 2025: Hope’s romantic crossroads

Hope Logan is stuck between Carter Walton and Liam Spencer, and her romantic life becomes the main focus of Friday's episode.

Carter still tries to believe that he will have a future with her, but Liam is not ready to give up on getting her ex-lover back.

Hope is stuck between Carter's stability and Liam's determination, leading the way to at least one broken heart in the coming days.

In the meantime, Carter starts to see that Hope might never really get over Liam.

The week ends with a lot of love drama, as Hope is compelled to confront hard realities while Liam and Carter prepare for the consequences of her final choice.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.