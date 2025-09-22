What happened to Matias Augusto Travizano? Former tech CEO of San Francisco-based venture GranData dies at 45

Mount Shasta, located at the southern end of the Cascade Range in Siskiyou County, California. (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Matias Augusto Travizano, the Argentinian tech-CEO, passed away after falling approximately 2,000 feet down while descending from the peak of Mount Shasta in northern California.

Matias Augusto Travizano was the founder and CEO of Binaria and GranData. According to his LinkedIn page, he was a visiting scholar at the University of California-Berkeley and founder and managing partner at Sur Ventures.

On September 19, 2025, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office shared a press release on their Facebook page, announcing that they had identified the body to be that of Travizano.

They stated that Travizano was one of the three climbers who summited Mount Shasta on that day. As they were climbing down, they went off-trail. They decided to slide down the snow slopes of the mountain and re-enter the trail.

Matias Augusto Travizano started to slide down too quickly and hit a large boulder. He became unconscious for 5-10 minutes, and when one of his companions came within 80 feet of him, Travizano regained consciousness.

He tried to move and slid further down the glacier. The third climber then called 911 and informed them that the tech CEO was out of their sight.

MURIÓ MATÍAS TRAVIZANO: EL NEXO DE MILEI CON SILICON VALLEY



El físico y emprendedor argentino, ex CEO y cofundador de GranData, murió a los 46 años tras un accidente de montaña mientras escalaba en la zona de San Francisco. Fue uno de los que acercó a Javier Milei a Silicon… pic.twitter.com/4HZeSB8joR — Clarín (@clarincom) September 14, 2025

Matias Augusto Travizano was rescued from the base of the Wintun Glacier

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office shared that their volunteers at the Search and Rescue Team, USFS Climbing Rangers, and CHP Northern Air Operations started their search for Matias Augusto Travizano.

After a few hours, the CHP Northern Air Operations located his dead body.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office stated that although the Clear Creek route of Mount Shasta is considered to be safe, some climbers go off-trail due to low-visibility conditions and disorientation.

Climbers often end up at the Ash Creek or Mud Creek drainages, saying that these locations are hazardous.

"While the Clear Creek Route is considered one of the mountain's "safer" trails to the summit, climbers can become disoriented in low-visibility conditions, particularly when descending from the summit plateau. Once off-trail, these climbers often wander into more hazardous areas in the Ash Creek or Mud Creek drainages, where accidents are more likely to occur," the post stated.

According to the New York Post's September 20, 2025, report, Matias Augusto Travizano was named the government adviser in 2024 by Argentinian President Javier Milei.

The same year, he accompanied Milei and helped orchestrate his first tour of Silicon Valley. There, he met and took a picture with Tim Cook.

Matias Augusto Travizano's obituary is filled with his loved ones, who noted that the CEO was a good friend, mentor, and family man.

One mentee recalled their friendship with Matias and compared him to a character from the popular sitcom Friends.

"Mat was generous with his resources, with his advice, his connections, and with forgiveness. Watching Friends as a teenager, I remember wishing my fights and arguments with friends could be solved as easily as in the TV show. They just offered a sheepish smile, hugged it out, and moved on. Well, Mat was actually this kind of friend," they wrote.

Matias Augusto Travizano was 45 years old at the time of passing. He is survived by his wife and their child.