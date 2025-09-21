Charlie Kirk's funeral features Erika Kirk forgiving shooter as Trump praises his legacy

CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention (Image via Getty)

Tens of thousands gathered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025, to honor Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was fatally shot at a Utah university on September 10.

The memorial included speeches from President Donald Trump, Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, and other conservative leaders. Erika Kirk, now leading Turning Point USA, addressed the audience and expressed forgiveness toward her husband’s accused killer.

President Trump highlighted Kirk’s contributions to conservative politics and mobilizing the youth vote, while other speakers recalled his activism and called for the continuation of the work he began.

Memorial service honors Charlie Kirk with messages of forgiveness and legacy

Presidential remarks at Kirk’s memorial

President Donald Trump addressed a large crowd at the memorial service, describing the shooting as a threat to conservative ideals. He said the gun was aimed not just at Kirk but at "all of us." Trump also referred to the suspected shooter as a "radicalized, cold-blooded monster."

Trump recalled his personal relationship with Kirk and diverged into personal commentary, saying,

"He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent. And I don't want the best for them."

Additionally, Trump referenced Kirk’s influence on his political campaigns, noting Kirk "helped propel him to victory in the 2024 election" and emphasizing his "will to fight, fight, fight."

Erika Kirk forgives her husband's shooter

Erika Kirk delivered an emotional speech reflecting on her late husband’s life and legacy. She told the audience that she forgives her husband’s accused shooter, referencing Jesus’ words on the cross and emphasizing "forgiveness" as a guiding principle.

She described the grief she experienced after seeing her husband in the hospital, noting that she also felt a sense of comfort knowing he did not suffer.

Kirk also addressed her new role in leading Turning Point USA, saying,

"I am honored to be named the new CEO of the organization my husband founded, thousands of new chapters will be created and the campus events that Kirk had mounted will continue."

She shared a moment of support from Second Lady Usha Vance, explaining that she felt she did not know how she would get through the situation, and Vance compared the moment to the last 15 minutes of a "plane ride" with her children.

Conservative leaders reflect on Kirk’s legacy

Other conservative figures, including Vice President JD Vance, spoke at the service, emphasizing the continuation of Kirk’s activism.

Vance described the memorial as "not a moment of mourning, but as a revival of the conservative activist's legacy and faith."

He highlighted the attendance of key administration officials, noting that Kirk’s work was instrumental in their involvement in politics.

Tens of thousands of supporters filled the stadium, paying tribute to Kirk’s life and work. The service concluded with President Trump inviting Erika Kirk onstage, where the two held hands as the crowd applauded.

A rendition of "America the Beautiful" played during unbroken applause, and Erika Kirk exited the stage following a brief moment on Trump’s shoulder.

The memorial for Charlie Kirk combined expressions of grief, forgiveness, and political acknowledgment.

Erika Kirk’s statements emphasized reconciliation and the continuation of Turning Point USA.

At the same time, President Trump and other conservative leaders highlighted Kirk’s role in mobilizing the youth vote and shaping the conservative movement.

The service concluded with attendees reflecting on Kirk’s life, with calls to continue his activism in the public and political spheres.

