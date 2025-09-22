Who are the coaches on The Voice season 28?

The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

The Voice season 28 is back, as coaches Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg also return this season. For the annual coaches’ performance, all the returning coaches performed their rendition of Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker.”

The brand-new Season 28 premieres on Monday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on NBC. The episodes will continue to air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The coaches are back in search of the next "America’s Next Singing Phenomenon."

Carson Daly will be hosting the new season. As the newly released trailer shows, coach Snoop Dogg is seen telling a contestant that it took him all this time to get real, as the artist says, “you can seal the deal based on the way that you feel.”

The "Feeling Good" hitmaker was back with his antics as he is seen putting a box around Niall Horan's chair.

The Voice season 28 introduces “Carson Callback”

In the newly released trailer of The Voice season 28, a surprised coach, Michael Bublé, is seen asking, “What is happening, Carson Daly”?

It seems like there has been a new rule called the Carson Callback being introduced in the upcoming season. While talking about the new rule, the host says,

“Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks and I've never been able to do anything about it until right now,"

As per the new element, host Carson Daly will allow " to call back" an artist who does not advance in the singing competition. As per NBC Insider, the rule is explained.

"It will allow Carson Daly to bring back an Artist who got no chair turns and give them another opportunity to vie for a spot in the competition."

Why did Reba McEntire initially pass on The Voice?

Musical icon Reba McEntire revealed in an interview on The Late Night with Seth Meyers that she initially dreaded the offer of being a coach on The Voice.

Reba McEntire initially joined the show as a part-time advisor three times. It was later when she officially got her own red chair for season 24.

Reba McEntire further explained that she didn’t want to tell a singer that they are not very good at it and passed on the offer several times.

“I passed on it years ago when it first came over from Holland, and I said, ‘I can’t tell somebody, you know, don’t give up your day job.’ I’m not gonna do that!” “But the way we did it on the first time I was on The Voice, it was more helpful and encouraging.”

While talking about her coaching style on the show, Reba McEntire said,

"It’s not specifically if they can do the best runs or if they’ve got the highest note only dogs can hear…But if I feel it, I mean… there’s a couple that I’d look over at these guys and they go, ‘What?’ and I don’t know why I turn, but I did.”

Viewers can stream the episodes of The Voice season 28 as they will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Stay tuned for more updates.