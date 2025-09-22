Big Brother 27 episode 35 recap: Vince wins HOH as The Mastermind unleashes the Secret Sanctum competition

Lauren from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

In episode 35 of Big Brother season 27, Vince secured the Head of Household title while the Mastermind introduced the Secret Sanctum competition as part of the ongoing Month of Mayhem.

The Final 5 houseguests, Vince, Morgan, Keanu, Ava, and Ashley, faced a new round of competitions and nominations following the double eviction that removed Kelley and Lauren.

The events of the episode, which aired on September 21, 2025, focused on shifting alliances, endurance challenges, and the outcome of the latest Head of Household competition, culminating in Vince’s nominations at the special ceremony.

Vince wins HOH and nominates Keanu and Ava after the Secret Sanctum competition on Big Brother 27

Post-double eviction dynamics

The episode began after Kelley and Lauren’s eviction, leaving five players in the house.

Ava discussed a potential Final 3 arrangement with Keanu and Ashley to secure numbers against Morgan and Vince.

Keanu agreed to consider this deal, while Ashley maintained connections with multiple players, positioning herself as a possible option for different endgame scenarios.

Confessionals revealed Vince’s reasoning for keeping Keanu after the double eviction, citing the need for numbers against competitors like Kelley.

Ashley expressed that Morgan’s close partnership with Vince made her a significant obstacle to reaching the Final 2.

These discussions set the stage for the upcoming Head of Household competition, which was announced with a twist from the Mastermind.

The Mastermind introduces the Secret Sanctum

Before the next competition, the Mastermind declared that the players would enter his lair for an endurance-based Head of Household battle. This event was named the Secret Sanctum competition.

The setting resembled a dungeon, where houseguests were required to balance the Mastermind’s mask on a sword while standing on a platform. The challenge would determine control of the house for the week.

Ava was the first to be eliminated, unable to maintain balance for long. Ashley followed after holding on for less than half an hour.

With both women out, Vince and Keanu were left to compete head-to-head.

During the contest, Keanu proposed a deal, offering to keep Vince safe if Vince allowed him to win. Vince did not accept and remained in the challenge.

After nearly an hour, Keanu dropped his mask, making Vince the winner and new Head of Household.

Reactions to Vince’s HOH win

Following the competition, Ava attempted to sway Vince by suggesting Morgan posed a greater long-term threat. Keanu also made his case, claiming that targeting Morgan would help Vince prove independence in his gameplay.

Meanwhile, Morgan reiterated her contributions to past competition wins, highlighting the strength of their partnership.

Despite multiple pitches, Vince leaned toward maintaining his alliance with Morgan. He indicated in conversations that Keanu had become a potential target, with Ava considered as a secondary option to sit beside him on the block.

Nomination ceremony outcome

The Mastermind’s special nomination ceremony featured a ritual-style setup using voodoo dolls to represent the chosen houseguests.

Vince placed dolls for Keanu and Ava on the altar, finalizing his decision. Morgan remained off the block, reinforcing her position as Vince’s closest ally.

Episode 35 concluded with Vince holding Head of Household power, Keanu and Ava on the block, and Ashley positioned in the middle as the only houseguest not directly nominated or shielded by Vince’s decisions.

The Mastermind’s Month of Mayhem continued, with the veto competition and special eviction still ahead in the game.

