The Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Update (September 15–19, 2025): Thomas Confronts Brooke, Taylor Breaks Ties, Li Attacks Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes that aired from September 15 to 19, 2025, had some of the most exciting scenes of the season.

Feelings got out of control in more than five episodes. Thomas confronted Brooke, Ridge stepped in to protect her, and Taylor stood up for her. Li's anger at Luna turned into violence, and shocking family secrets hurt them for good. No one saw these big changes coming, but they are changing the future in ways that no one could have predicted.

Ridge Confides in Eric About His Marriage to Brooke

Ridge told Eric at Forrester Creations that he was glad to marry Brooke. Ridge loved choosing Brooke despite knowing Taylor and Thomas would struggle. He feared Thomas' reaction after his breakup with Paris. Ridge was told to cherish his love for Brooke and that Taylor would move on by Eric. Their heartfelt conversation illuminated their complex family dynamics, which still shape their decisions.

Thomas Confronts Brooke Over Her Marriage to Ridge

Thomas' enraged confrontation with Brooke in the design office escalated tensions. He blamed her for destroying his family, especially his mother, Taylor. Thomas became angry as Brooke tried to reason with him, especially after seeing her wedding ring. He accused Brooke of manipulating Ridge into marrying her and ignored her explanation. Thomas's love for his mother and heartbreak over Ridge's decision made for an emotional confrontation.

Will Shocks Bill and Katie with the Truth About Luna

Will informed Bill and Katie that Luna was alive and had manipulated him at a party, shocking the Spencers. Bill thought Will was joking, but the news hit him hard. Will explained that Li had secretly saved Luna and that their party encounter was worse than he thought. The truth shocked Bill and Katie, who questioned Luna's role in everything. Luna's actions were just beginning to have consequences.

Luna Seeks Shelter with Remy After Her Secrets Are Exposed

Luna sought refuge with Remy after Will's shocking revelation, knowing her actions had put her in danger. She said Will knew she was alive and the fallout was just beginning. Luna admitted to drugging Will at the party, making him think he was with someone else. She begged Remy for safety. Remy reluctantly listened to her story and kept her secret for now. Luna promised to reveal more later, leaving Remy and viewers wondering what else she was hiding.

Li’s Fury Leads to a Violent Attack on Luna

Li's anger boiled over when she discovered Luna's manipulations. She slammed Luna as a “wicked girl” and blamed her for the chaos. The situation became dangerous when Li grabbed Luna by the neck. Li was pulled off Luna by Bill and Will to avoid serious injury. Bill told Luna, “You're going to wish you were dead when I'm through with you.” Luna gasped.

Luna Drops a Bombshell: She’s Pregnant with Will’s Child

Luna unexpectedly revealed she was pregnant with Will's child. Luna told Bill, Katie, and Li she was telling the truth, despite their doubts. Bill dragged Luna from Li's apartment, demanding she stop lying. The situation escalated when Luna was forced to take multiple pregnancy tests at Bill's house, which all confirmed her pregnancy. Bill coldly advised Luna to terminate the pregnancy if she loved Will. Luna was shaken by his ultimatum and hoped Will would accept her and their unborn child.

Will Struggles with Guilt Over Luna’s Pregnancy

Will confided in Katie about Luna's pregnancy, feeling guilty. He worried the truth would ruin his relationship with Electra. Even though Katie suggested Luna might be lying, Will was determined to confess to Electra. He believed honesty was the only option, even if it broke her heart. Katie, emotional and conflicted, apologized for holding him back but understood Will's need to confess. Will worried about his decision as he prepared to tell Electra everything.

Electra plans for Will

Electra planned a romantic evening for Will and her because she was excited about their future. She set up a special night in their guesthouse with candles. As she told Hope at Forrester Creations her plans, Electra revealed how much she trusted Will and how he changed her life. She believed their relationship was unbreakable. Unbeknownst to Electra, Will's night with Luna would shatter everything she believed about their relationship.

Sheila’s reaction to Luna’s Pregnancy

Sheila was informed by Li that Luna was alive and pregnant. Sheila was thrilled, thinking Luna's pregnancy would keep her out of jail. This revelation could save Luna because she believed Bill would never want his grandchild born in prison. Li was furious, accusing Sheila of letting Luna manipulate the situation. Sheila hated being called “crazy” but thought Luna's pregnancy could help her escape justice.

