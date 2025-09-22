What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 22, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

In the September 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna's pregnancy strained relations with Bill. Bill demanded an abortion, rejecting Will as the father. Will, guilt-ridden, feared the truth would ruin Electra's special evening. Luna's pregnancy gave Sheila hope that she could avoid jail. The episode ended with Will ready to tell Electra the truth, but his secret weighed on him.

On September 22, 2025, the show continues with Luna defying Bill's abortion request. Sheila hopes Luna's pregnancy will save her. Katie helps her son cope with his guilt as he prepares to tell Electra his secret. In the ongoing drama, the episode features confrontations, emotional confessions, and unexpected turns.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything that happened on September 22, 2025

Sheila Remains Hopeful for Luna’s Future

Sheila and Li talk about the ongoing drama surrounding Luna's pregnancy at Il Giardino. Sheila is still hopeful, saying that if the baby is Will's, it could help Luna stay out of jail. Li, on the other hand, doesn't believe it and says the Spencers will want a paternity test. Sheila says that if Luna is pregnant with Will's child, it could be the way for her to get out of her current situation. Sheila keeps saying that the pregnancy could be good for Luna, even though Li is angry about it. Li is still sure of her opinion. She criticizes Luna for how she treated Will and says she is done trying to help her. Sheila isn't giving up and keeps saying that Luna's pregnancy could save her situation.

Electra and Will’s emotional confrontation

Electra prepares a romantic evening for Will at her guesthouse, filled with love and anticipation. She tells him to talk and that they'll work through it. As she talks about her love for Will, she says he's made her happier than ever. Will, overwhelmed by guilt, knows he must tell her about his night with Luna, but he struggles to find the right time. Electra's unwavering faith in their relationship and love for him make it emotional despite his inner turmoil. She needs to know what happened at the promotion party when Will finally admits it. This confession makes Electra nervous, pondering over what's so serious. Will waits for the fallout, building tension.

Luna’s defiance against Bill’s demands

Luna refuses Bill's abortion request at home. Bill insists on terminating the pregnancy, believing Will will never want her or the child. Luna says Bill cannot control her, so she refuses his demands. She slams Bill for manipulating her and suggesting an abortion. Bill, ever-determined, warns Luna that she will never join the Spencer family and will not ruin his son's life. Luna remains adamant that she is carrying Will's child and that it will change everything. She insists to Bill that she and Will will live together and no one will stop them. Bill is cold, saying Luna is playing a dangerous game and he will do anything to protect his son from her influence.

The Bold and the Beautiful's fascinating plots, emotional conflicts, and shocking revelations keep viewers hooked. Luna stands firm, Sheila hopes for a miracle escape, and Will faces his secrets, increasing the drama. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and full episodes on Paramount+.