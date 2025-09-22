“Has he finally grown up??” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans cheer Ridge for standing by Brooke against family pressure

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful

Changing times bring changing scenarios on The Bold and the Beautiful as Ridge restarts his conjugal life with Brooke after wedding her in a quick office ceremony. He took this step after dumping Taylor at the end of a rekindled romance that stretched over months. As expected, Taylor was hugely disappointed and her son, Thomas, was furious. As the latter tore into Brooke, the new groom pushed back his son.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are delighted by Ridge’s stance. They took to social media platforms to praise this move. One fan, identifying as Debby Schaefer Keating, expressed her opinion saying:

“Has he finally grown up?? Took long enough!”

Debby was responding to a post by another fan, going by the name, Lashawen Jesusloveme Gainey, on the soap’s Facebook fan page. Gainey posted her liking for the scene where Ridge supported his wife in front of Thomas.

Many viewers have supported the original post expressing their happiness that Ridge took responsibility and a stand for his decision.

Some others pointed out that Thomas and Steffy were grown up enough to stay out of their parents’ lives.

However, a few fans disagreed with this view stating that Ridge was an irresponsible parent and didn’t care for his children’s feelings.

The other engaging story arc on the long-running CBS soap involves Luna’s pregnancy and exposure. While Bill is trying to threaten Luna, Will has decided to reveal the ghastly truth to Electra despite Katie’s warning.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Visiting the scene of Ridge telling Thomas off

As fans know, Ridge dumped Taylor despite her plea to stay in his life. He then rushed to Brooke and married her in an impromptu ceremony officiated by Carter on September 11, 2025. Meanwhile, Thomas learnt of his mother’s heartbreak and sought Brooke out at the office.

Monday, September 15, 2025, saw Thomas blaming Brooke for his mother’s unhappiness. When the latter showed him her wedding ring, he refused to believe her marriage and manhandled her. However, Ridge walked in on the scene and ordered his son to take his hands off his wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful scene, further, saw Ridge supporting his decision to marry Brooke by pointing out that his happiness must hold a value for his children, and that Brooke made him happy. Moreover, he pointed out that Thomas was a grownup man and must not connect his emotions with his father’s marriage.

Ridge also showed empathy by remembering that Thomas has had a setback recently and together they would fix his life. However, Thomas must stay out of his marriage. As Thomas acknowledged his father’s stance, he shook hands with Brooke and even hugged her in acceptance.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What may happen to Ridge, Brooke and Thomas from here?

As mentioned before, Thomas seemed to accept his father’s marriage with Brooke and even welcomed his stepmother with a hug. However, the broken Forrester may not take kindly to his mother’s despair and insult. As such, he may plot sneaky schemes to derail Brooke’s hold on Ridge.

Meanwhile, although Ridge assured loving Taylor always, he was most negligent towards her feelings when dumping her. After moving out of the Forrester mansion, Taylor may have her own plans for revenge. Whether she teams up with her son or has a new character collaborating with her remains to be seen on upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

On the other hand, Brooke is reunited with her “destiny” and has Eric’s blessings. As such she will likely lead an ecstatic conjugal life. She may remain oblivious of any looming danger to her marital bliss. However, she may find another glitch when Ridge’s daughter, Steffy, returns to town.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch the drama surrounding Brooke’s marriage as some enemies try to destroy her happiness in revenge.