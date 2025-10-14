The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon begins therapy with Taylor, Brooke opens up to Ridge, and Sheila makes a desperate move to fix her marriage

Deacon begins therapy with Taylor

Deacon starts therapy sessions with Taylor to get some kind of clarity in his marriage. He opens up that he has issues with Sheila and admits that their relationship may not survive.

Taylor listens and agrees that she will work with him as he tries to sort through his emotions.

Deacon wants clarity and a path forward now that he has moved out. Their meeting marks the beginning of his attempt to bring back stability in his life.

However, his decision to seek Taylor’s help does not go unnoticed. It sets the stage for more drama ahead.

Sheila grows jealous

While Deacon is conversing with Taylor, Sheila eavesdrops on them from afar. She notices them embracing warmly at the conclusion of the session and instantly becomes insecure.

Sheila perceives Taylor as a threat and becomes insecure about Deacon approaching her for assistance.

The tension builds as Sheila becomes angrier. Sheila feels Taylor is moving in between her and Deacon, and thus, the tension between the two women starts again.

Sheila's jealousy of Deacon's therapy sessions doesn't take long to become suspicion, and she makes an emotional gesture.

Sheila confronts Deacon at Il Giardino

Sheila later appears at Il Giardino to confront Deacon. She pleads with him emotionally, wanting him to return home and attempt to salvage their marriage.

Sheila insists on them being able to make things right if he gives her a second chance. Deacon is unwilling to give promises and informs her that their issues are a result of her dishonesty.

He recalls her secrets regarding Luna and reminds her that trust between them is shattered. Sheila attempts to justify herself, but Deacon's frustration indicates reconciliation is not possible for the moment.

Brooke reflects on her marriage

Meanwhile, Brooke has a private moment with Ridge. She shares with him how contented she is with their union and with the peace it has given her. Brooke also discusses Taylor, wishing that she finds happiness as well.

Although they have had their rivalry for so long, Brooke does not wish for Taylor to suffer.

She wishes for Taylor to find someone who will make her happy and provide her with a new beginning.

The fact that Brooke can talk to Ridge like this after all those years of strained relations indicates that she desires peace.

Sheila learns about Luna’s arrest

Before the episode ends, Sheila gets updates about Luna’s arrest. The news shocks her and reminds her of the choices that damaged her marriage.

Deacon, already focused on therapy, distances himself further from the chaos. Sheila struggles to process everything, from her failing relationship to Luna’s situation.

The developments leave her uncertain about the future. The fallout from Luna’s arrest deepens the divide between Sheila and Deacon, showing how past secrets continue to affect their lives.