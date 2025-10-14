The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (October 15 to 24, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Finn, Luna, Bill and Katie of The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna’s sinister scheme takes charge of many lives on The Bold and the Beautiful as Bridget announces the paternity test results. This requires fresh strategies for the Spencer family and the Forrester family. Meanwhile, the Nozawa-Finnegan family finds themselves in a dilemma. Elsewhere, the Sharpe family heads towards a split.

The past couple of weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful followed Luna as her pregnancy was leaked. While the Spencers struggled to adjust to the revelation, Luna gloated about raising a loving family with Will. Although broken about her relationship taking a hit, thanks to Luna’s schemes, Electra supported Will all the way.

Meanwhile, Ridge, Brooke and Taylor discussed Luna’s resurfacing and its impact on Steffy’s safety. As Ridge blamed Bill for housing the criminal, Bill requested for a brief timespan to conduct a paternity test. Katie brought Bridget for the test. However, against Will’s hopeful expectations, Bridget declared him as the biological father of the baby.

The long-running CBS soap also witnessed Deke reaching out to his half-sister, Hope Logan. He also expressed his interest in taking up a career in fashion design.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Luna’s fate seems sealed

After the paternity test results, Luna was recently seen rejoicing the success of her sinister ploy. As she reiterated her plan to settle down with Will as a family, Electra called the cops on her. Soon Deputy Chief Baker arrived to take her in. Despite multiple pleas, the Spencers and Electra did not budge to help her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that despite making the meticulous evil plan to ensnare Will in fatherhood, Luna will likely not be able to avoid prison. Baker will proceed to lock her up. Ridge, Taylor and even, Finn, may support this decision. Moreover, Bill may use his power and contacts to ensure the safety and care of his unborn grandchild inside the prison.

Luna will try to plead with the Spencers and her father to let her go. However, Sheila and Li may feel sorry for her. Whether they try to convince Finn and fight for Luna’s release remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Katie plans an adoption

While Luna hoped that having Will’s baby would be her ticket to freedom, Electra called the cops on her. When Luna pointed out that the baby may be born and raised in the prison, Katie declared her plan to adopt the baby. While Luna was taken aback, she may not have much say right now.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will see Katie and Bill looking for the process to legally adopt the baby after it is born. However, they may face resistance from the mother-to-be. Moreover, Sheila and Li may not agree with the Spencer couple’s decision.

Additionally, Finn’s opinion about the adoption is as yet unknown. While he expressed his intention of protecting his wife and children from his psycho daughter, he may develop loving feelings for Luna’s baby. Elsewhere, Taylor has decided that Steffy be told about the Luna fiasco. As such, Finn will need to explain all Luna matters to his wife.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Deacon turns away from his wife

Recently, Deacon learnt about Luna’s survival and Sheila’s lies, thanks to his son, Deke. As he cornered his wife, Sheila admitted to keeping Luna’s return a secret. This shook Deacon up and he sought out Dr. Taylor for counselling. He opened up to Taylor about the broken trust in his marriage.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Deacon will keep leaning more on his psychiatrist. Sheila is slated to find her husband hugging Taylor as he requests the latter for more support. While this may leave Sheila surprised, she will remain calm. Later, she will ask Deacon to come back to her as she needs her husband.

Deacon may not trust Sheila anytime soon. As such, he will refuse to get back with her and may turn to Taylor. Since Deacon changed the criminal Sheila into a better person, his rejection may bring out the worst in her.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch Sheila’s reaction to Deacon’s rejection while Luna faces prison time.