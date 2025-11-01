Sister Wives Season 20: Five big revelations that redefine the Brown family

Kody Brown (Image via Getty)

Season 20 of Sister Wives brings five major revelations that signal a turning point in the Brown family’s long-running narrative.

With marriages dissolved, new trajectories emerging, and past dynamics under scrutiny, the show reveals how deeply the previously unified plural-marriage structure has shifted.

Sister Wives: The Five Game-Changing Revelations

1. Janelle Brown Pursues Spiritual Divorce

In the season premiere of Sister Wives, Janelle revealed she is seriously considering a spiritual divorce from her ex-husband, Kody Brown, saying,



“I had sort of thought about a spiritual divorce a long time ago and didn’t even realize it was an option. And so when Meri got one, I’m like, ‘Oh, hey, Meri, who do I call?’”



This marks a formal step away from the spiritual ties that underpinned their decades-long plural-marriage arrangement.

2. Madison Brush Seeks Reconciliation With Kody

Also in the early episodes, Madison Brush, daughter of Janelle and Kody, shares that she still wants her father to show up in her life.



“You want your dad to show up,” she said. “You want reconciliation. I know I played a part, and I’m angry because I’m still trying to learn to not be disappointed.” She continued, “I’m still learning how to just see him for who he is. I’m trying to understand that maybe he didn’t know how to show up. He might be hurting.”



This candid admission underscores the emotional fallout of the family’s fragmentation.

3. Kody Acknowledges Sex & Monogamy Tension With Robyn Brown

In one of the season’s most startling moments, Kody told Robyn,



“There’s something I want maybe more than you do.”



He further explained in confessionals:



“A polygamist is getting more than he wants and a monogamist isn’t getting enough.”



Robyn responded with clear frustration,



“And that would be the very worst reason,” she said.



The couple ultimately agreed,



“So, it’s you and me, baby. Monogamy, does it work for you? Will it work for you?”



To which Robyn answered,



“Sounds good. … It sounds good, I’m good.”



This exchange reflects a drastic shift in Sister Wives, from plural marriage to a monogamous focus.

4. Meri Brown Opens Up About Dating and Her Past

Meri, another of Kody’s former wives, revealed that a recent relationship ended after her partner couldn’t reconcile with her polygamous past.



“He was like, ‘I can't continue talking to you. This is not something that I’m even interested in or open to’,” she shared. “And it was very hurtful to me. Because I was a polygamist, you’re not interested in pursuing a relationship with me?”



Later, she added,



“It was like my first real big realization that that's going to inhibit some people from even wanting to start talking to me.”



Her storyline highlights how the legacy of Sister Wives impacts individual lives beyond the family unit.

5. Coyote Pass, Property Disputes, and a Fractured Family Vision

Long-documented in Sister Wives, the Brown family’s attempt to build a joint community at Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona, now emerges as a source of conflict rather than unity. Janelle admitted,



“I’m not actually sure I ever had the dream of us all being out on Coyote Pass.” She also asserted, “Nobody really wanted to live out there.”



Kody put their reasons plainly,



“Selling Coyote Pass became a reality for us … only when we, we discovered we really wanted this other house.”



This acknowledgement reframes the property’s symbolism—from communal ideal to fracture point.

Where Sister Wives Goes From Here

Season 20 of Sister Wives shifts gears from the expansion of marriage to the evaluation of what remains.

The show captures not only marital splits but the cascading effects on children, property, identity, and faith.

Kody’s recent comments about plural marriage represent a major pivot,



“I felt like I was devoted to our family and to plural marriage, but then I struggled to be devoted specifically to every single wife and vice versa.”



Combined with Robyn’s open dissatisfaction with the prospect of another wife, Sister Wives positions monogamy as, at least for now, the operative structure, and Kody says,



“I’m just not interested in having the drama in my life of another woman.”



Other revelations, from Janelle’s spiritual divorce to Meri’s dating remarks, underscore that the Brown family story is now less about addition and more about division, reflection, and transition.

Stay tuned for more updates.