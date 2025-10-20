Sister Wives season 20 episode 4 recap: Meri navigates dating life again as Christine faces emotional challenges with her kids

Meri Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Instagram/@therealmeribrown)

In Sister Wives season 20 episode 4, which aired on October 19, 2025, Meri Brown began exploring dating apps with her friend Jenn, navigating the unfamiliar process of meeting new people online.

Meanwhile, Christine Brown had an emotional discussion with her son Paedon about his plans to relocate to North Carolina after completing his military service.

The episode centered on Meri’s reentry into dating life and Christine’s reflections on her children’s independence and distance, showing both women dealing with personal changes and family adjustments following their individual paths after the family’s plural marriage structure evolved.

Episode 4 highlights of Sister Wives season 20

Meri explores dating apps with Jenn’s guidance

The episode opened with Meri and Jenn reviewing potential matches on a dating app.

While browsing, Meri mentioned that one of the profiles was not someone she had been talking to and suggested they look first at the men she had already had conversations with.

Jenn encouraged her to proceed by telling her to "just do it."

Meri’s reactions to different profiles led to a light exchange where she compared one man’s appearance to that of a "cartoon character villain," and Jenn agreed with her observation.

Meri added that the man looked like a villain pretending to be a nice person.

In her confessional, Meri expressed her skepticism about online dating, saying she found dating apps and most of the men on them unappealing. Jenn shared the same view.

In their separate confessionals, other family members also shared their thoughts about dating apps.

Robyn Brown said she could not imagine dating through an app, describing it as "disconnected." Christine Brown commented:

“The problem that I ran into with the apps is that in the one that I did, there’s swingers on the app. And there’s also open marriages, open relationships. And I wasn’t into that.”

Janelle Brown mentioned that viewers would never see her on a dating app, emphasizing her disinterest in online dating.

Kody Brown questioned the "real essence of a person" that can be understood through an app without meeting face-to-face.

Later in the episode, Meri and Jenn talked about one of Meri’s recent matches and discussed age differences in dating.

Meri mentioned that the man she matched with was younger by six years, which led them to talk about what qualifies as a significant age gap.

Jenn explained her view on what counts as a “cougar” age difference and shared that a larger age gap, whether younger or older, would be a concern.

Their conversation turned lighthearted as they joked about potential partners’ ages and preferences while browsing profile photos.

Meri also shared that she values men who know how to manage their appearance, particularly their hair.

Christine talks with Paedon about moving and family distance

Christine’s segment focused on her conversation with her son Paedon, who was preparing to move to North Carolina. She asked about his "moving plan," wondering how he would transport his belongings.

Paedon explained that he planned to use a trailer for his furniture, including his bed, dresser, and bookshelves.

During their exchange, Paedon mentioned that since Janelle lost a son and he lost a "best friend," he wanted to stay close to her.

In her confessional, Christine shared that Paedon’s move to North Carolina was difficult for her, expressing that it was hard when her children chose not to live nearby.

Christine added that she sometimes felt Janelle was a "better mom" because her children chose to live closer to her.

Paedon also expressed his feelings about change.

“I really want to have a massive change. I really want something else completely different than what I’ve had,” he said.

